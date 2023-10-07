Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Marmara Region, Turkey

Mudanya
14
Fatih Mahallesi
8
Ueskuedar
8
Besevler Mahallesi
6
Eyuepsultan
6
Niluefer
6
Sisli
6
Termal
6
60 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 22
New investment residence in Kartala We are glad to present you a new investment residence wi…
€228,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 5
Investment complex in Beilikduzu We are glad to present a new investment complex with its o…
€254,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 6
New complex in Beylikduzu We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastru…
€400,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
New residence in Beilikduzu We present to your attention a new residence with its own compl…
€1,02M
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Bagcilar, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Bagcilar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 19
€250,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Zeytinburnu, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 3
New elite residence in Zeytinburnu We are glad to present you a new elite residence with its…
€998,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beykoz, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beykoz, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 31
€643,000
Duplex 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 1 bathroom with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 6
€106,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground in Ueskuedar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, gym, with children playground
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 5
€536,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Kadikoey, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Kadikoey, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 12
€2,73M
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 5
€175,900
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Kartal, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Kartal, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 152 m²
Number of floors 40
€501,500
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 12
€350,000
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a site with…
€535,000
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with garden, with surveillance security system in Beylikduezue, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with garden, with surveillance security system
Beylikduezue, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 134 m²
Floor 12
We present to your attention the project of a new residential complex located on a plot with…
€290,000
Duplex 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/1
Wonderful Apartment 1 + 1 in BaşiskeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
€235,700
Duplex 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 5/5
Comfortable duplex 2 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social…
€284,100
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 134 m²
Floor 5/5
Chic duplex 3 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social facili…
€388,100
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with sauna, with security
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 134 m²
Floor 5/5
Luxurious duplex 4 + 1 in BaşisekeleArea: Kojaeli, Bashiskele, FatihLandscaping and social f…
€384,900
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 254 m²
Floor 6/6
Elite penthouse with a terrace of 4 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a qui…
€416,200
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Ataevler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 166 m²
Floor 6/6
Elite penthouse with terrace 3 + 1 in a large-scale family residential complex in a quiet gr…
€175,100
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna in Izmit, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with swimming pool, with surveillance security system, with sauna
Izmit, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1
The residential complex project in the Chayyrkey area is the city of Kocaeli. The project is…
€170,599
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 229 m²
Floor 5/5
New duplex 4 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
€334,000
Duplex 2 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 2 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/1
New duplex in Garden 1 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure in nat…
€145,500
Duplex 3 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 5/5
New penthouse with terrace 2 + 1 in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure …
€167,700
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna in Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with swimming pool, with sauna
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
Floor 5/5
New duplex 3 + 1 with a terrace in a grandiose prestigious complex with all infrastructure i…
€175,800
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
Floor 23/23
Duplex 3 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Istanb…
€822,000
Duplex 6 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms with elevator, with sea view, with swimming pool
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 6
Area 226 m²
Floor 23/23
Penthouse 5 + 1 in an elite new high-rise complex for future investment in IstanbulArea: Ist…
€1,11M
Duplex 7 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 7 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 7
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/3
Incredible penthouse 5 + 2 in an elite complex in the most successful area of Maltepe. Suita…
€1,07M
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view in Marmara Region, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms with parking, with elevator, with sea view
Marmara Region, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 255 m²
Floor 3/3
Chic penthouse 4 + 1 in a beautiful family complex in Maltepe. Suitable for CITIZENSHIP!Area…
€1,19M

