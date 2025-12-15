  1. Realting.com
New Apartments in Düzce, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with gardens and a swimming pool close to the center of Düzce, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with gardens and a swimming pool close to the center of Düzce, Turkey
Black Sea Region, Turkey
from
$205,793
The residence features gardens, security, a kids' playground, a parking, a gym, a swimming pool. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating "Smart Home" system Location and nearby infrastructure Hospital - 2.2 km University - 6.7 km City center - 2.8 km Bus stop - 450 meters
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New residence with gardens close to a bus stop and the center of Düzce, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with gardens close to a bus stop and the center of Düzce, Turkey
Black Sea Region, Turkey
from
$59,980
The residence features gardens, security, a kids' playground, a parking, shops. Completion - August, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating "Smart Home" system Location and nearby infrastructure Hospital - 4.1 km University - 2.6 km City center - 5 km Shopping ma…
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
Residential complex New guarded residence close to a bus stop and the center of Düzce, Turkey
Residential complex New guarded residence close to a bus stop and the center of Düzce, Turkey
Black Sea Region, Turkey
from
$70,994
The residence features gardens, security, a kids' playground, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure Hospital - 4.7 km University - 3.7 km City center - 5 km Bus stop - 10 meters
Agency
TRANIO
Leave a request
