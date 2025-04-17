  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New guarded residence close to a bus stop and the center of Düzce, Turkey

Black Sea Region, Turkey
from
$71,327
14/04/2025
$71,014
13/04/2025
$71,056
12/04/2025
$71,321
11/04/2025
$72,932
10/04/2025
$73,230
09/04/2025
$73,597
08/04/2025
$73,552
06/04/2025
$73,595
05/04/2025
$72,925
04/04/2025
$73,899
03/04/2025
$74,718
02/04/2025
$74,561
01/04/2025
$74,393
30/03/2025
$74,164
29/03/2025
$74,718
28/03/2025
$74,991
27/03/2025
$74,728
26/03/2025
$74,682
25/03/2025
$74,426
24/03/2025
$74,171
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 19952
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2376612
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 14/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Black Sea Region

About the complex

The residence features gardens, security, a kids' playground, a parking.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Hospital - 4.7 km
  • University - 3.7 km
  • City center - 5 km
  • Bus stop - 10 meters

Location on the map

Black Sea Region, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
