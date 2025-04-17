  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
Residential complex New residence with gardens close to a bus stop and the center of Düzce, Turkey

Black Sea Region, Turkey
from
$60,261
14/04/2025
$59,997
13/04/2025
$60,033
12/04/2025
$60,255
11/04/2025
$61,617
10/04/2025
$61,869
09/04/2025
$62,179
08/04/2025
$62,141
06/04/2025
$62,178
05/04/2025
$61,612
04/04/2025
$62,435
03/04/2025
$63,126
02/04/2025
$62,994
01/04/2025
$62,852
30/03/2025
$62,658
29/03/2025
$63,126
28/03/2025
$63,357
27/03/2025
$63,135
26/03/2025
$63,096
25/03/2025
$62,880
24/03/2025
$62,665
;
20
Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Black Sea Region

About the complex

The residence features gardens, security, a kids' playground, a parking, shops.

Completion - August, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Hospital - 4.1 km
  • University - 2.6 km
  • City center - 5 km
  • Shopping mall - 1 km
  • Bus stop - 10 meters

Location on the map

Black Sea Region, Turkey

You are viewing
Ask all your questions
