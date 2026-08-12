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Duplexes with garden for sale in Antalya, Turkey

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Alanya
8
Muratpasa
45
Serik
21
Aksu
11
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1 property total found
Duplex 1 bedroom in Kepez, Turkey
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Duplex 1 bedroom
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Floor 1/4
New residential complex in Antalya – stylish lofts, apartments with gardens and private pool…
$63,340
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Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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