Pool Duplexes for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Floor 6/7
€242,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+2 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+2 in a cozy…
€220,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Konakli, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Konakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+1 in Conakly We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential …
€198,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 2+1 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a cozy…
€203,500
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 4+1 in Oba We present to your attention the furnished duplex 4+1 in a cozy residentia…
€368,500
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kargyjak We present to your attention the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy resid…
€292,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 2+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present duplex 2+1 in a modern residential complex wit…
€214,500
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Ciplakli, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 5+1 in Gikjilli We are glad to present the furnished duplex 5+1 in a cozy residential…
€226,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 2+1 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a cozy residential c…
€270,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Yalci, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 4+1 in the center of Alanya We present to your attention duplex 4+1 in a cozy residen…
€248,000
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1
For sale is presented duplex 2+1 with access to the garden. The duplex is located in the Oba…
€236,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential c…
€264,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a modern residenti…
€380,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential c…
€236,500
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 235 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 3+1 in Oba We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential comp…
€390,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 6/7
Duplex 3+1 in Avsallar We present to your attention the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy resid…
€225,500
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
The construction of a cozy residential complex in the heart of Alanya is being completed, ju…
€129,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 7/8
Duplex 5+1 in Avsallar We are glad to present duplex 5+1 in a modern residential complex wit…
€164,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Floor 5/6
Duplex 5+1 is the first coastline in Mahmutlar We are glad to present the furnished duplex 5…
€296,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/8
Duplex 2+1 in Avsallar We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a modern residenti…
€170,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/4
Duplex 2+1 in Oba We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a modern residential co…
€329,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/7
Duplex 2+1 in Mahmutlar We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a modern resident…
€193,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/4
Duplex 4+1 in Kestel We present to your attention the furnished duplex 4+1 in a cozy residen…
€253,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 5+1 in Oba We present to your attention the furnished duplex 5+1 in a cozy residentia…
€363,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 4/5
Duplex 2+1 in Oba We present to your attention the furnished duplex 2+1 in a modern resident…
€262,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 5
Equipment and air conditioners as a gift in all apartments. Residence in Oba. Technique: ref…
€211,500
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 4
New complex in Oba We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure. Located…
€137,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Floor 10/11
€308,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence 100 meters from the sea in Kargyjak We are glad to present you a new residence…
€182,000
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym in Karakocali, Turkey
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Number of floors 5
New complex in Oba We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastructure. L…
€150,000

