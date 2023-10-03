Pool Duplexes for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

UAE
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Pool Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in Antalya, Turkey
Alanya
1162
Sekerhane Mahallesi
1162
Gazipasa
18
Duplex
Clear all
1 569 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
4
3
220 m²
6/7
€242,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
5
2
170 m²
3/4
Duplex 3+2 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+2 in a cozy…
€220,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Konakli, Turkey
4
2
135 m²
3/4
Duplex 3+1 in Conakly We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential …
€198,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
3
2
120 m²
4/5
Duplex 2+1 in the center of Alanya We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a cozy…
€203,500
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
5
2
250 m²
3/4
Duplex 4+1 in Oba We present to your attention the furnished duplex 4+1 in a cozy residentia…
€368,500
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
4
3
200 m²
1/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kargyjak We present to your attention the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy resid…
€292,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3
2
110 m²
3/4
Duplex 2+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present duplex 2+1 in a modern residential complex wit…
€214,500
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Ciplakli, Turkey
6
3
260 m²
4/5
Duplex 5+1 in Gikjilli We are glad to present the furnished duplex 5+1 in a cozy residential…
€226,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
3
2
140 m²
1/5
Duplex 2+1 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a cozy residential c…
€270,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Yalci, Turkey
5
2
160 m²
4/5
Duplex 4+1 in the center of Alanya We present to your attention duplex 4+1 in a cozy residen…
€248,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Karakocali, Turkey
3
2
160 m²
1
For sale is presented duplex 2+1 with access to the garden. The duplex is located in the Oba…
€236,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
4
2
130 m²
4/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential c…
€264,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
4
3
260 m²
1/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kargyjak We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a modern residenti…
€380,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
4
2
140 m²
1/5
Duplex 3+1 in Kestel We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential c…
€236,500
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
4
3
235 m²
3/4
Duplex 3+1 in Oba We are glad to present the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy residential comp…
€390,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
4
2
170 m²
6/7
Duplex 3+1 in Avsallar We present to your attention the furnished duplex 3+1 in a cozy resid…
€225,500
Recommend
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Alanya, Turkey
4
1
55 m²
1
The construction of a cozy residential complex in the heart of Alanya is being completed, ju…
€129,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Avsallar, Turkey
6
4
220 m²
7/8
Duplex 5+1 in Avsallar We are glad to present duplex 5+1 in a modern residential complex wit…
€164,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
6
3
260 m²
5/6
Duplex 5+1 is the first coastline in Mahmutlar We are glad to present the furnished duplex 5…
€296,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Avsallar, Turkey
3
2
100 m²
4/8
Duplex 2+1 in Avsallar We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a modern residenti…
€170,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
3
2
100 m²
3/4
Duplex 2+1 in Oba We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a modern residential co…
€329,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
3
2
120 m²
6/7
Duplex 2+1 in Mahmutlar We are glad to present the furnished duplex 2+1 in a modern resident…
€193,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Karakocali, Turkey
5
3
280 m²
1/4
Duplex 4+1 in Kestel We present to your attention the furnished duplex 4+1 in a cozy residen…
€253,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
6
3
210 m²
4/5
Duplex 5+1 in Oba We present to your attention the furnished duplex 5+1 in a cozy residentia…
€363,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
3
2
105 m²
4/5
Duplex 2+1 in Oba We present to your attention the furnished duplex 2+1 in a modern resident…
€262,000
Recommend
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
2
1
51 m²
5
Equipment and air conditioners as a gift in all apartments. Residence in Oba. Technique: ref…
€211,500
Recommend
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
2
1
52 m²
4
New complex in Oba We are glad to present a new complex with its own infrastructure. Located…
€137,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with children playground, with BBQ area
Mahmutlar, Turkey
5
4
220 m²
10/11
€308,000
Recommend
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Mahmutlar, Turkey
2
1
58 m²
5
New residence 100 meters from the sea in Kargyjak We are glad to present you a new residence…
€182,000
Recommend
1 room Duplex with swimming pool, with sauna, gym
Karakocali, Turkey
2
1
62 m²
5
New complex in Oba We present to your attention a new complex with its own infrastructure. L…
€150,000
Recommend
