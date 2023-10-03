UAE
Realting.com
Turkey
Residential
Antalya
Duplexes
Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Antalya, Turkey
Alanya
1162
Sekerhane Mahallesi
1162
Gazipasa
18
Duplex
Clear all
424 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
3
2
100 m²
4/4
Sea and Pool View Apartment in Alanya Payallar Alanya is one of the most desired destinatio…
€161,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
3
3
104 m²
4/4
Flats Close to the Center of Alanya and Social Amenities in Payallar Payallar, the neighborh…
€117,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
4
3
110 m²
4/4
Flats Close to the Center of Alanya and Social Amenities in Payallar Payallar, the neighborh…
€209,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
3
150 m²
Stylish Apartments in the Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Bektaş The apartments are in a hot…
€240,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
5
3
180 m²
Stylish Apartments in the Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Bektaş The apartments are in a hot…
€335,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
5
5
215 m²
Newly-Built Apartments with All-City Views in Bektas Alanya The duplex apartments are locate…
€460,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
4
5
228 m²
Newly-Built Apartments with All-City Views in Bektas Alanya The duplex apartments are locate…
€450,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
114 m²
1
Ultra Luxe Real Estate with Sea and Castle View in the Center of Alanya The real estate is l…
€445,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
3
2
120 m²
8/8
Sea View Properties from Luxury Project in Alanya's Investment Region, Avsallar New apartmen…
€250,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
3
1
112 m²
4
Modern Properties in Complex with Many Social Facilities in the Peaceful Area of Payallar …
€144,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
3
1
85 m²
Modern Apartments in Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Payallar Alanya Stylish apartment…
€200,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
3
2
110 m²
Properties Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Alanya Payallar Payallar has become one of …
€242,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Payallar, Turkey
4
2
120 m²
Sea View Flats Offering Ultra Luxurious and Quality Lifestyle in Alanya Payallar The flats a…
€267,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
3
2
95 m²
City View Luxury Flats in Payallar Alanya Payallar, the flats are situated in, is a developi…
€199,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
3
1
90 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€190,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
6
1
110 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€246,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ciplakli, Turkey
3
2
116 m²
Flats in Alanya Ciplakli within a Social Complex with Swimming Pool The chic flats are locat…
€201,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ciplakli, Turkey
4
2
174 m²
Flats in Alanya Ciplakli within a Social Complex with Swimming Pool The chic flats are locat…
€253,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Antalya, Turkey
6
2
245 m²
6
Smart Apartments with Panoramic City Views in One of The Biggest Projects in Kepez Modern ap…
€250,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
3
1
120 m²
7
Sea View Apartments with Social Facilities in Alanya Avsallar promises a healthy life where …
€149,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
3
2
140 m²
Cheap and New-Build Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in Alanya Avsallar distric…
€245,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
4
2
130 m²
New Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Alanya Payallar Payallar is a rapidly d…
€210,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
3
2
110 m²
New Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Alanya Payallar Payallar is a rapidly d…
€200,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
3
1
111 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Poolside Complex 350m to the Beach in Alanya Oba The apartments in …
€440,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
120 m²
3
Chic Real Estate 500 m from Famous Kleopatra Beach in Alanya Antalya Alanya is a charming to…
€329,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
3
2
86 m²
5
Apartments with City and Nature Views in Five-Star Hotel Concept in Oba Alanya Turkey The ap…
€265,000
Recommend
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lara, Turkey
4
2
145 m²
7/8
Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in a Hotel-Like Complex The apartments are loc…
€867,000
Recommend
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lara, Turkey
3
2
114 m²
7/8
Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in a Hotel-Like Complex The apartments are loc…
€573,000
Recommend
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lara, Turkey
2
1
98 m²
7/8
Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in a Hotel-Like Complex The apartments are loc…
€533,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
4
120 m²
2/2
Premium furnished duplex 3 + 1 with luxurious panoramic views Area: Antalya, Alanya, Konakly…
€275,000
Recommend
