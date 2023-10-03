Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 4/4
Sea and Pool View Apartment in Alanya Payallar Alanya is one of the most desired destinatio…
€161,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Floor 4/4
Flats Close to the Center of Alanya and Social Amenities in Payallar Payallar, the neighborh…
€117,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Floor 4/4
Flats Close to the Center of Alanya and Social Amenities in Payallar Payallar, the neighborh…
€209,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Stylish Apartments in the Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Bektaş The apartments are in a hot…
€240,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Stylish Apartments in the Hotel-Concept Complex in Alanya Bektaş The apartments are in a hot…
€335,000
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Newly-Built Apartments with All-City Views in Bektas Alanya The duplex apartments are locate…
€460,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 228 m²
Newly-Built Apartments with All-City Views in Bektas Alanya The duplex apartments are locate…
€450,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1
Ultra Luxe Real Estate with Sea and Castle View in the Center of Alanya The real estate is l…
€445,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 8/8
Sea View Properties from Luxury Project in Alanya's Investment Region, Avsallar New apartmen…
€250,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 4
Modern Properties in Complex with Many Social Facilities in the Peaceful Area of ​​Payallar …
€144,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Modern Apartments in Complex with Rich Social Amenities in Payallar Alanya Stylish apartment…
€200,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Properties Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Alanya Payallar Payallar has become one of …
€242,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Sea View Flats Offering Ultra Luxurious and Quality Lifestyle in Alanya Payallar The flats a…
€267,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
City View Luxury Flats in Payallar Alanya Payallar, the flats are situated in, is a developi…
€199,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€190,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Luxurious Properties Close to the Sea in Alanya Avsallar Spacious properties are located in …
€246,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ciplakli, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Flats in Alanya Ciplakli within a Social Complex with Swimming Pool The chic flats are locat…
€201,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ciplakli, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ciplakli, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 174 m²
Flats in Alanya Ciplakli within a Social Complex with Swimming Pool The chic flats are locat…
€253,000
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Antalya, Turkey
Duplex 5 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Antalya, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 6
Smart Apartments with Panoramic City Views in One of The Biggest Projects in Kepez Modern ap…
€250,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea View Apartments with Social Facilities in Alanya Avsallar promises a healthy life where …
€149,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Avsallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Avsallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Cheap and New-Build Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in Alanya Avsallar distric…
€245,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
New Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Alanya Payallar Payallar is a rapidly d…
€210,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Payallar, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Payallar, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
New Apartments Within Walking Distance of the Sea in Alanya Payallar Payallar is a rapidly d…
€200,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 111 m²
Apartments for Sale in a Poolside Complex 350m to the Beach in Alanya Oba The apartments in …
€440,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Chic Real Estate 500 m from Famous Kleopatra Beach in Alanya Antalya Alanya is a charming to…
€329,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 5
Apartments with City and Nature Views in Five-Star Hotel Concept in Oba Alanya Turkey The ap…
€265,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lara, Turkey
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lara, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 7/8
Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in a Hotel-Like Complex The apartments are loc…
€867,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lara, Turkey
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lara, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 7/8
Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in a Hotel-Like Complex The apartments are loc…
€573,000
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lara, Turkey
1 room Duplex with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lara, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 7/8
Apartments within Walking Distance of the Sea in a Hotel-Like Complex The apartments are loc…
€533,000
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Alanya, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Alanya, Turkey
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/2
Premium furnished duplex 3 + 1 with luxurious panoramic views Area: Antalya, Alanya, Konakly…
€275,000

