  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Antalya
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Terrace

Terraced Duplexes for Sale in Antalya, Turkey

Alanya
10
Muratpasa
24
Serik
12
Kemer
6
17 properties total found
Duplex 5 rooms in Dosemealti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Dosemealti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Floor 4/4
$6,11M
Duplex 6 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 211 m²
Floor 3/3
$9,60M
Duplex 5 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/2
$4,25M
Duplex 6 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 2/2
$5,93M
Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/2
$12,21M
Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/3
$12,33M
Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Floor 4/5
$540,835
Duplex 5 rooms in Oba, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Oba, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 3/3
$6,86M
Duplex 6 rooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Floor 2/2
$8,49M
Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Floor 2/2
$7,39M
Duplex 6 rooms in Kepez, Turkey
Duplex 6 rooms
Kepez, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 m²
Floor 3
$7,21M
Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Floor 4/4
$8,43M
Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 5/5
$7,85M
Duplex 5 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Floor 4/4
$8,72M
Duplex 4 rooms in Konyaalti, Turkey
Duplex 4 rooms
Konyaalti, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Floor 4/4
$10,41M
Duplex 5 rooms in Muratpasa, Turkey
Duplex 5 rooms
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
$9,30M
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Mahmutlar, Turkey
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
*Alanya/ Mahmutlar* *150 MT. FROM THE SEA *FULL SEA VIEW 4+1 250m2 Duplex 9 & 10. Floor,…
$172,421
Properties features in Antalya, Turkey

