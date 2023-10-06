Pool Villas for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

Show property on map Show properties list
13 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
RESALE. Pura Vida. Simple Life. Pure Life. Pure Living. Close your eyes. Imagine a contempor…
Price on request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, new building, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 96 550 m²
Overlooking Layan Beach and enjoying a magnificent hillside aspect, perched dramatically ato…
€1,16M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 34 350 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from THB 34M to THB 25.9M! An intimate Boutique Resort offering elegan…
€664,929
Villa Villa with balcony, with furniture, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa with balcony, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Gorgeous ocean views in front of you and majestic mountains behind. Located on a protected n…
€144,487
Villa 3 room villa new building, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa new building, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Faithfully designed for uncompromising 5-star luxury, this villa complex will be a beacon of…
€487,786
Villa 2 room villa new building, with air conditioning, with sea view in Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa new building, with air conditioning, with sea view
Ban Tha Pak Waeng, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Faithfully designed for uncompromising 5-star luxury, this villa complex will be a beacon of…
€333,748
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
RESALE. Inspired by the Japanese Zen Philosophy of minimalist and peaceful living, your retr…
€616,150
Villa Villa with balcony, with furniture, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa with balcony, with furniture, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
COMPLETED. Stylish pool villas attract more guests than condo resort type units, and the wel…
€210,518
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 39 610 m²
Your private luxury paradise surrounded by lush tropical jungle with incomparable views of t…
€526,295
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Nestled on the slopes of a pristine tropical rainforest only 500 meters from Karon Beach! Th…
€972,362
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 238 m²
SOLD OUT! Please check for resales. The amazing Kamala Beach is just a 10 minute walk away a…
€526,295
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 728 m²
A simply stunning ocean front exclusive property. With incredible ocean views across Patong …
€5,10M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, new building, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 338 m²
Just 10 minutes drive to Bangtao Beach, western supermarkets, luxury spas, golf clubs, high-…
€577,641

