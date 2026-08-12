Pool Villas for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

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Villas with swimming pool in Phuket Province, Thailand

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Phuket
8
Choeng Thale
663
Si Sunthon
242
Rawai
228
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132 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
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Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 214 m²
Number of floors 1
Introducing a new one-storey villa in a modern tropical style - a harmonious combination of …
$594,450
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 462 m²
Number of floors 2
Experience the epitome of elegance and comfort in this luxurious two-storey villa of 462 m2 …
$884,114
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
✦ OZONE VILLA – Bang Tao / Cherng Talay ✦ Completed 3-Bedroom Modern Pool Villa – Fully F…
$913,148
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a modern house in a gated complex with developed infrastructure in one of the mo…
$477,440
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
Fully furnished modern villa for sale in a private gated community. Excellent location in a …
$487,700
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sakhu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sakhu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
About the project: This is a collection of 10 two-storey villas on the western slope of a hi…
$2,02M
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Undersun Estate
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
✦ TRICHADA BREEZE – VILLA 18 ✦ Completed 4-Bedroom Luxury Pool Villa – Ready to Move In …
$1,17M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
🏡 Luxury Pool Villa in Prestigious Layan Hills Estate – Super Views & Prime Location Disc…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 042 m²
Number of floors 1
A Private Hillside Villa Collection in Layan, Phuket Set among lush rolling hills in the …
$2,71M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
Luxurious, fully furnished, modern two-story villa with a beautiful pool and convenient loca…
$475,000
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
✦ BOTANICA FORESTA – LUXURY POOL VILLA ✦ Completed 4-Bedroom Premium Villa  ★★★ ONE OF…
$1,35M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern 3 bedroom villa with private pool in a boutique complex of only 8 houses - maximum pr…
Price on request
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Undersun Estate
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxurious spacious 3-bedroom villa with a private swimming pool in a quiet and peaceful area…
$988,912
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 356 m²
Number of floors 2
Have time to sign up for a new project at the presale stage at the lowest price! A modern…
$482,000
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention a modern luxury villa with Thai-Balinese style notes, located i…
$595,448
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
✦ TRICHADA BREEZE – VILLA 22 ✦ Completed 4-Bedroom Luxury Pool Villa – Ready to Move In …
$1,11M
VAT
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a beautiful villa with designer renovation area of 285 sq.m. Villa is located in an…
$769,247
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale a modern two-storey villa in a new complex. The perfect combination of urban comfor…
$399,000
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
✦ BOTANICA FORESTA – LUXURY POOL VILLA ✦ Completed 4-Bedroom Premium Villa ★★★ ONE OF …
$1,38M
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Zenithy Pool Villa | Resale Opportunity ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ✨ Completed 2-Storey Vi…
$691,354
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 988 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for purchase a designer villa in the prestigious Bang Tao / Laguna area, created in…
$1,93M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 209 m²
Number of floors 1
Invest in a unique villa with a private pool and stunning design in one of the most attracti…
$470,228
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Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 5 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a villa in the prestigious resort area of Laguna / Bang Tao, within a gated residen…
$4,17M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 456 m²
Number of floors 2
A two-story villa in a modern tropical style with 4 bedrooms and a private swimming pool in …
$622,210
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern villa in a private complex in the hills of the Naithon area. The design combines mini…
$432,700
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 256 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer for sale a villa in the prestigious Laguna / Bang Tao area (Phuket). The property i…
$2,26M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Casa de Monte is an exclusive boutique villa community inspired by timeless Italian archit…
$347,863
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
✦ BOTANICA MODERN LOFT 2 – Bang Tao / Cherng Talay ✦ Brand-New 3-Bedroom Loft-Style Pool …
$796,432
VAT
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
Hot offer: 15.5 million baht instead of 16.9 million baht! Modern one-storey villa with a…
Price on request
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Agency
Undersun Estate
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English, Русский
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
A new modern villa for sale in a chamber complex near Nai Yang beach. The house is designed …
$456,642
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Agency
Undersun Estate
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Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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