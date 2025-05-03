Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Phuket Province
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

Phuket
9
Choeng Thale
722
Rawai
357
Si Sunthon
212
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 425 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern complex of villas with swimming pool near beaches, Phuket, Thailand We offer luxury …
$1,07M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 1
New villas with swimming pools and gardens close to beaches, Phuket, Thailand We offer sing…
$742,069
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to all necessary infrastructure, Phuket, Thailan…
$520,409
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 349 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury complex of villas in a prestigious area of Bang Tao, Phuket, Thailand The developer …
$684,494
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuke…
$707,655
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
Number of floors 2
Prestigious residential complex of new villas with swimming pools in Phuket, Thailand The m…
$964,959
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Nai Trok, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 2
VILLAS IN PHUKET FOR LIVING AND INVESTMENT! A complex of 35 modern villas with a swimming…
$467,243
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Vas Capital
Languages
English, Русский, Polski, Čeština, Українська
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailan…
$2,57M
Leave a request

Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go