Realting.com
Thailand
Residential
Phuket Province
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand
Phuket
1186
Kathu
8
Villa
Clear all
211 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
4
507 m²
RESALE. Just above Kata Bay, with stunning views over sandy beaches and the ocean beyond, su…
€1,15M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
4
4
296 m²
RESALE. Set high on this exclusive estate, offering stunning views of the luxurious landscap…
€689,881
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
260 m²
RESALE. On a hill hidden behind 3 metre walls and overlooking Patong Bay, close enough to fu…
€769,136
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
4
6
74 121 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from THB118M to THB98.5M! Luxury island living in a stunning villa wit…
€2,53M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Phuket, Thailand
3
2
172 m²
2
Our homes provide access to various types of training, including medical courses, spa treatm…
€228,652
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Phuket, Thailand
4
2
301 m²
1
📊 A great option for real estate for life or for rent in Phuket 🌊 A complex of private vill…
€183,544
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Phuket, Thailand
4
2
370 m²
2
Villa on Bang Tao is an ideal place for those looking for a secluded and comfortable vacatio…
€590,990
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
7
7
850 m²
RESALE. Three separate villas within a 2,400 sqm plot within a tranquil hillside estate, ove…
€2,04M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
3
4
602 m²
OFFPLAN. An authentic hi-end tropical living experience combining a unique modern villa desi…
€1,41M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
60 736 m²
OFFPLAN. Boasting a view of the sea, nestled in serene solitude, unobstructed and unseen by …
€1,19M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
5
6
1 350 m²
RESALE. A magnificent oceanfront villa offering uninterrupted and spectacular views of the A…
€6,73M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
5
6
1 005 m²
RESALE. An excellent and immaculate West facing pool villa with expansive sea views, set wit…
€2,26M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
4
5
1 113 m²
RESALE. On a headland on the East Coast, one of the most scenic spots on the island, providi…
€817,637
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
4
7
713 m²
OFFPLAN. Elegant and luxurious homes on a serene hilltop with sea views to the west coast ac…
€1,78M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
6
7
974 m²
RESALE. COMPLETED in 2022. A modern design infused with breathtaking tropical charm, your dr…
€2,30M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
6
7
790 m²
RESALE. Set in one of the finest, most beautiful and established villa estates in Phuket, ne…
€2,02M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
3
5
656 m²
OFFPLAN. A luxury home nestled on the hillside along Chaofa West Road, offering breathtaking…
€1,02M
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
3
1
A complex of 8 villas, with 2 bedrooms in tropical design, in the Ravai area. From a reliabl…
€368,372
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Now is the best time to buy real estate in Thailand in Phuket, as the market is just startin…
€255,063
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Luxurious 3-bedroom villas near the prestigious Lagoon area with actual rental income! ► De…
€530,039
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Utopia Naiharn is a condominium project and villas in a modern luxury style. It is located a…
€369,794
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Botanica Foresta is the largest home and villa project consisting of 49 stylish units. The …
€948,191
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Allthai Village is a new project that includes 60 luxury 2-4 bedroom villas located in the c…
€853,372
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
5
2
566 m²
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
€700,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
4
3
399 m²
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
€420,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
4
2
208 m²
€217,600
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
2
1
287 m²
€132,300
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
3
3
312 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from THB25 Million. On a gentle slope just off the main road and withi…
Price on request
Recommend
Villa Villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
473 m²
4
€709,581
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
5
1
804 m²
2
Kokomo Beach House is a complex of new super-luxurious villas with a pool on Phuket, located…
€3,61M
Recommend
