Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Phuket Province
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

Phuket
1186
Kathu
8
Villa To archive
Clear all
211 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 507 m²
RESALE. Just above Kata Bay, with stunning views over sandy beaches and the ocean beyond, su…
€1,15M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
RESALE. Set high on this exclusive estate, offering stunning views of the luxurious landscap…
€689,881
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
RESALE. On a hill hidden behind 3 metre walls and overlooking Patong Bay, close enough to fu…
€769,136
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 74 121 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from THB118M to THB98.5M! Luxury island living in a stunning villa wit…
€2,53M
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
Our homes provide access to various types of training, including medical courses, spa treatm…
€228,652
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with parking
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 301 m²
Number of floors 1
📊 A great option for real estate for life or for rent in Phuket 🌊 A complex of private vill…
€183,544
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with parking, with with repair
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa on Bang Tao is an ideal place for those looking for a secluded and comfortable vacatio…
€590,990
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 850 m²
RESALE. Three separate villas within a 2,400 sqm plot within a tranquil hillside estate, ove…
€2,04M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 602 m²
OFFPLAN. An authentic hi-end tropical living experience combining a unique modern villa desi…
€1,41M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 60 736 m²
OFFPLAN. Boasting a view of the sea, nestled in serene solitude, unobstructed and unseen by …
€1,19M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 350 m²
RESALE. A magnificent oceanfront villa offering uninterrupted and spectacular views of the A…
€6,73M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 005 m²
RESALE. An excellent and immaculate West facing pool villa with expansive sea views, set wit…
€2,26M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 113 m²
RESALE. On a headland on the East Coast, one of the most scenic spots on the island, providi…
€817,637
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 713 m²
OFFPLAN. Elegant and luxurious homes on a serene hilltop with sea views to the west coast ac…
€1,78M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 974 m²
RESALE. COMPLETED in 2022. A modern design infused with breathtaking tropical charm, your dr…
€2,30M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 790 m²
RESALE. Set in one of the finest, most beautiful and established villa estates in Phuket, ne…
€2,02M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, new building
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 656 m²
OFFPLAN. A luxury home nestled on the hillside along Chaofa West Road, offering breathtaking…
€1,02M
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
A complex of 8 villas, with 2 bedrooms in tropical design, in the Ravai area. From a reliabl…
€368,372
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Now is the best time to buy real estate in Thailand in Phuket, as the market is just startin…
€255,063
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Luxurious 3-bedroom villas near the prestigious Lagoon area with actual rental income! ► De…
€530,039
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Utopia Naiharn is a condominium project and villas in a modern luxury style. It is located a…
€369,794
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Botanica Foresta is the largest home and villa project consisting of 49 stylish units. The …
€948,191
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Allthai Village is a new project that includes 60 luxury 2-4 bedroom villas located in the c…
€853,372
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 566 m²
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
€700,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Welcome to the paradise on earth! Discover our chic villas where the crystal clear sea meets…
€420,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 208 m²
€217,600
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa with balcony, with sea view, with mountain view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 287 m²
€132,300
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with furniture
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 312 m²
RESALE. Price reduced from THB25 Million. On a gentle slope just off the main road and withi…
Price on request
Villa Villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Villa Villa with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Area 473 m²
Number of floors 4
€709,581
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Phuket, Thailand
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 804 m²
Number of floors 2
Kokomo Beach House is a complex of new super-luxurious villas with a pool on Phuket, located…
€3,61M

Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir