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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

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Phuket
8
Choeng Thale
663
Si Sunthon
242
Rawai
228
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19 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
🏡 Luxury Pool Villa in Prestigious Layan Hills Estate – Super Views & Prime Location Disc…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 042 m²
Number of floors 1
A Private Hillside Villa Collection in Layan, Phuket Set among lush rolling hills in the …
$2,71M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
✦ BOTANICA FORESTA – LUXURY POOL VILLA ✦ Completed 4-Bedroom Premium Villa ★★★ ONE OF …
$1,38M
VAT
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 602 m²
Number of floors 2
🏡 Zenithy Pool Villa | Resale Opportunity ━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━ ✨ Completed 2-Storey Vi…
$691,354
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
✦ CLOVER RESIDENCE PHASE 2 – Cherng Talay / Bang Tao ✦ Brand-New 4-Bedroom Luxury Pool Vi…
$1,14M
VAT
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Kamala, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Kamala, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 10
Area 4 920 m²
Baan Banyan - luxury villa with panoramic sea views on Cape Kamala, Millionaire's MileBaan B…
$15,00M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 295 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villa with private pool, fully furnished and ready to move in. It is an ideal option …
$763,450
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Agency
Undersun Estate
Languages
English, Русский
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 2
✦ CLOVER RESIDENCE PHASE 2 – Cherng Talay / Bang Tao ✦ Brand-New 4-Bedroom Luxury Pool Vi…
$1,12M
VAT
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 2
Canopy HillsPrivate gated complex of 9 view, spacious and functional villas, carefully desig…
$1,57M
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Română
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to a paradise on earth! Discover our gorgeous villas where the crystal clear sea is …
$420,000
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Agency
Atlas property
Languages
English, Русский, Українська, עִברִית
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
Our tricks: a team of designers with international names; a unique modern tropical design wi…
$1,27M
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Villa in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
premium villas near the international school. Stylish villas that are perfect for personal…
$791,047
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 431 m²
Clarify the promotional offers!My name is Leon, ask me your question, check the availability…
$885,540
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Agency
КУЛЬТУРА международное агентство недвижимости
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Villa 4 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuke…
$707,655
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 1
Our advantages: a team of internationally renowned designers; a unique modern tropical desig…
$903,405
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 1
$1,27M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Number of floors 1
Our tricks: a team of designers with international names; a unique modern tropical design wi…
$903,405
Leave a request
Villa in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villas in an eco-collection with a built-in system " Smart House " Villa in an eco-locatio…
$612,601
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 4
Gated complex of townhouses with swimming pools at 50 meters from the beach, Phuket, Thailan…
$2,57M
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Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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