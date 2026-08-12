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Lakefront Villas for sale in Phuket Province, Thailand

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Phuket
8
Choeng Thale
663
Si Sunthon
242
Rawai
228
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5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 300 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer a villa in the prestigious resort area of Laguna / Bang Tao, within a gated residen…
$4,17M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 684 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale luxury villa with designer repair area of 684 sq.m. The villa is located in an exce…
$2,15M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 735 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a beautiful villa with designer repair area of 735 sq.m. The villa is located in an…
$1,69M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Kathu, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Kathu, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 406 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas with private pools, with mountain, sea, lake and garden views, in the centre of Phuke…
$707,655
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 705 m²
Number of floors 1
Luxury villa for sale with designer renovation area of 705 sq.m. The villa is located in an …
$2,08M
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Properties features in Phuket Province, Thailand

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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