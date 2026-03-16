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Houses for sale in Na Kluea, Thailand

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16 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Single house for sale in East Pattaya This single detached house is available for sale in Ea…
$148,657
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
This is 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Muji Style House for Sale in East Pattaya. Sitting on 264 Sqm…
$185,511
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Luxury 3-Storey Pool Villa for Sale – North Pattaya This elegant three-storey villa in North…
$399,515
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OneOne
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Newly Renovated Minimal-Style Home in Central Pattaya This beautifully renovated home offers…
$83,310
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2 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
TW Park View 2 Bedrooms House for Sale – This single-storey 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom home is lo…
$102,202
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2 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse for sale in East Pattaya. offering 80 Sqm land plot size. Com…
$74,019
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Pool Villa for Sale – Siam Country Club, Pattaya Presenting a beautiful single-detached home…
$132,862
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Pool Villa for Sale – North Pattaya This attractive detached pool villa is ideally located i…
$154,541
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Pool Villa for Sale in East Pattaya This well-designed pool villa offers a perfect combinati…
$126,978
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2 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Single House for SaleSiam Country Club, East Pattaya This well-presented single house is loc…
$120,474
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 Bedroom Pool Villa for Sale in East Pattaya – This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom pool villa is sit…
$182,414
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1 bedroom house in Na Kluea, Thailand
1 bedroom house
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
AROM WONGAMART 1-Bedroom in Na Kluea Experience the ultimate in seaside luxury at AROM WONGA…
$433,583
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5 bedroom house in Na Kluea, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Luxury Beachfront Pool Villa for Sale – Wongamat Beach , North Pattaya Discover an extraordi…
$7,43M
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2 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms Townhouse for Sale in East Pattaya. Sitting on 148 Sqm of land plot s…
$101,892
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Villa 11 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Villa 11 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 4
4 - storey house is located in the Naklua area within walking distance from the cleanest and…
$900,852
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
One-storey house is located in the Naklua area next to the cleanest and most cozy beach in t…
$215,304
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