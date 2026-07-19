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Houses for sale in Phetchaburi Province, Thailand

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2 properties total found
Villa in Sam Phraya, Thailand
Villa
Sam Phraya, Thailand
Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury in this stunning 3 bedroom villa in Hua Hin, T…
$181,430
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Sam Phraya, Thailand
House
Sam Phraya, Thailand
$117,089
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Properties features in Phetchaburi Province, Thailand

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