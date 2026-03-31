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Houses for sale in Laem Chabang, Thailand

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Laem Chabang, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Laem Chabang, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Residential House for Sale in East Pattaya This spacious residential property sits on 1 rai …
$337,575
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Laem Chabang, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Laem Chabang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Two-Storey Twin House for Sale Laem Chabang – North Pattaya Area This two-storey twin house …
$99,105
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
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