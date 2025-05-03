Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Valencian Community
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Golf-course

Duplexes near golf course for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

Benidorm
4
Alacant Alicante
65
la Marina Baixa
20
Orihuela
6
Show more
Duplex Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Orihuela, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Orihuela, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Terrace: 18 m2, solarium: 42 m2.New Build.There is commun…
$280,156
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go