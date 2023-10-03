Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Valencian Community
  5. Duplexes

Lakefront Duplexes for sale in Valencian Community, Spain

el Baix Segura La Vega Baja del Segura
28
la Marina Baixa
17
Torrevieja
12
Orihuela
7
Guardamar del Segura
6
l Alacanti
4
Alicante
3
Duplex To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with fridge in Rojales, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with fridge
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 90 m2, solarium: 34 m2, terrace: 14 m2.New Build.…
€291,590
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with fridge in Rojales, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with fridge
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
2 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 96 m2.Garden: 118 m2, solarium: 34 m2, terrace: 14 m2.New Build…
€294,760
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with public pool in Rojales, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with terrace, with public pool
Rojales, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 128 m2.Solarium: 55 m2, garden: 130 m2, terrace: 5 m2.Energy ef…
€382,780

Properties features in Valencian Community, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir