Seaview Duplexes for Sale in Valencian Community, Spain

13 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Pola, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Pola, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 5
Key-Ready Apartments with Sea View in Santa Pola, Alicante The complex is located in Santa P…
€285,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/3
Luxurious Seafront Apartments with Infinity Pools in Benidorm Alicante The brand new apartme…
€1,65M
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Floor 2
Luxury Apartments to Buy in Alicante at a Prime Location in El Albir These apartments to buy…
€890,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Alicante, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
Centrally-Located Duplex Apartment Nearby the Beach in Alicante The apartment is situated in…
€340,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 85 m²
Floor 11/11
Apartments with Sea Views in Unique Location in Guardamar del Segura The apartments are in G…
€298,000
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 89 m2.Garden: 26 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
€231,695
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 86 m2.Garden: 26 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
€248,195
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 100 m2.Garden: 96 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.Th…
€280,450
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea in San Javier, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with by the sea
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Garden: 30 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.The…
€220,616
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Provincia de Alacant/Alicante, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.Solarium: 28 m2, garden: 15 m2.New Build.There is communa…
€345,000
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with appliances in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with appliances
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, underg…
€244,675
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with appliances in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Duplex 3 bedrooms with parking, with sea view, with appliances
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 105 m2.Terrace: 22 m2.New Build.There is communal pool, underg…
€238,075
Duplex 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator in Cartagena, Spain
Duplex 4 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with elevator
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 155 m2.The Duplex is situated by sea.New Build.There is communa…
€338,000

