  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Dos Hermanas
  4. Residential quarter OCYAN VILLAS

Residential quarter OCYAN VILLAS

Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$3,70M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 38993
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 819940765
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • City
    Dos Hermanas
  • Address
    Calle Estepona

About the complex

Located in a picturesque and privileged environment, surrounded by natural exuberance, the Ocyan Luxury Villas form a group of twelve sophisticated villas with contemporary aesthetics, designed by one of the most renowned studios on the Costa del Sol.

Location on the map

Dos Hermanas, Spain
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Finance
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Villa Salvia
Benahavis, Spain
from
$5,66M
Residential quarter Villa Eco Sakura
Estepona, Spain
from
$1,59M
Residential quarter Laguna Suites
Mijas, Spain
from
$464,076
Residential quarter Zinnia
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
from
$673,716
Residential quarter EVERGREEN HOMES
Mijas, Spain
from
$882,816
You are viewing
Residential quarter OCYAN VILLAS
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$3,70M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Ocean Garden Residence
Residential quarter Ocean Garden Residence
Residential quarter Ocean Garden Residence
Residential quarter Ocean Garden Residence
Residential quarter Ocean Garden Residence
Show all Residential quarter Ocean Garden Residence
Residential quarter Ocean Garden Residence
Fuengirola, Spain
from
$420,930
Exclusive boutique development of 42 luxury homes in Fuengirola, designed for those seeking a balance between design, well-being, privacy, and a connection to the Mediterranean. A unique residential complex where contemporary architecture, natural light, and open spaces are integrated into …
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Residential quarter Villa Azahar Beach
Residential quarter Villa Azahar Beach
Residential quarter Villa Azahar Beach
Residential quarter Villa Azahar Beach
Residential quarter Villa Azahar Beach
Residential quarter Villa Azahar Beach
Residential quarter Villa Azahar Beach
Bel Air, Spain
from
$5,23M
Located in one of Estepona’s most attractive and rapidly growing areas, next to the Senator Hotel and just a few steps from the sea, this villa offers an exceptional combination of location, design, and quality of life on the Costa del Sol. Its surroundings offer the perfect balance betwee…
Agency
Muse
Leave a request
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Show all Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Apartment building State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
from
$275,915
The year of construction 2026
2, 3 Bedroom State-of-the-Art Flats with Communal Pool in Guardamar del Segura Nestled near the picturesque Salt Lakes of La Mata in Guardamar del Segura, these modern flats are part of a new phase in the renowned El Raso residential complex, located in the stunning southern Costa Blanca reg…
Agency
TEKCE Real Estate
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Spain
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
30.01.2026
How to Enroll in a University in Spain and Get a Student Visa
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
14.01.2026
The Best Cities in Spain for Earning Money on Rent: Top 5 with a Yield of 8%
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
24.12.2025
Where to Rent Housing in Spain: Comparison of Prices, Incomes, and Cost of Living in Different Cities
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
10.12.2025
NIE in Spain: What is It, Who Needs It, and How to Get It Yourself
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
08.12.2025
What to do in Spain in Winter: Ski Resorts, Beaches and Cultural Holidays
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
27.11.2025
The Best Spanish Cities for Retirees: Prices, Climate, and Real Estate Insights
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
03.11.2025
CIF (NIF) in Spain: How to Get a Tax Number for a Company
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
24.10.2025
How to Get a Mortgage in Spain: Conditions for Residents and Non-Residents
Show all publications