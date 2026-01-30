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Residential quarter ISLA BELA

Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$893,055
;
14
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ID: 39564
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1589857354
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • City
    Dos Hermanas
  • Address
    Calle Marbella

About the complex

In the heart of Nueva Andalucía, Marbella, rises this residential haven where elegance and comfort come together. Homes designed with high-end materials and exclusive communal areas that reflect the true Marbella style.

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Dos Hermanas, Spain
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Residential quarter ISLA BELA
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$893,055
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