Residential quarter Natura Estepona

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New residential project of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments located in Estepona where you will enjoy stunning sea views.
The development is made up of 3 three-storey blocks with:
· Ground floor with gardenand terraces
· Middle floor
· Penthouses with a solarium & large terraces
The residential has underground parking and storage rooms.
Natura Estepona offers homes designed to provide maximum comfort to their owners. With a selection of top quality materials and a very careful design, this is a development that will not go unnoticed.
It stands out for its spacious interiors with large windows through which you can enjoy the wonderful sea views and it also receives natural light.
The communal areas of Natura Estepona have been designed to provide a space in which to enjoy and relax.
You will find:
• Spacious green areas ideal for resting and disconnecting from routine
• Communal swimming pool with an avant-garde design
• Chill Out area
• Coworking Space
• Gym
With its cobbled streets, whitewashed buildings with flowers Estepona has a unique charm that has made it a popular destination. In the surrounding areas are some of the most prestigious golf courses in Europe, the most complete offering of restaurants and hotels, fantastic beaches and exclusive commercial areas.
Natura Estepona is characterised by its excellent travel links, as it's only 5 minutes by car from Estepona, 10 minutes from Puerto Banús and 20 from Marbella.
Property characteristics
Property parameters
The year of construction
2026
Location on the map
Dos Hermanas, Spain
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