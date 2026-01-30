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Residential quarter Waveview

Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$2,09M
;
7
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ID: 39264
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1651986091
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • City
    Dos Hermanas
  • Address
    Calle Mijas

About the complex

Life is measured in moments. Some come to us like the gentle sound of waves on a quiet beach at sunset, while others we create ourselves, chosen with precision. That’s WAVEVIEW: an exclusive retreat on Mijas Costa, where the Mediterranean unfolds before you as the star of the show, and every corner is designed to wrap its residents in luxury and comfort. There are three villas, each with a unique sense of serenity. With four bedrooms to welcome family and friends, every room is filled with the spirit of the sea, felt in every corner. From the basement to the upper floor, including a solarium, every detail nods to elegance. The villas come with a lift for easy access across nearly every floor, as well as underfloor heating to ensure warmth in every room (except the basement, where climate control can be customised). Outside is every bit as captivating. Landscaped gardens invite barefoot strolls, private pools reflect the endless blue of the sky, and an optional jacuzzi on the solarium creates the perfect spot for total relaxation, with the soft murmur of the sea in the background. At WAVEVIEW, nature isn’t just a backdrop; it’s part of the home. Each villa stands facing the Mediterranean with breathtaking views from every floor, always looking out to the horizon. Just steps away is the Chaparral Golf Club, ideal for those looking to perfect their swing with the sea as their backdrop. If you prefer the calm of the beach, direct access is right at your doorstep. Everything is close at hand, from restaurants to schools, supermarkets to leisure spots, and the nearby Cala de Mijas offers a lively mix of tradition and modernity. When you want a change of scenery, Marbella is 30 minutes away, and Fuengirola only 10. For those looking to stay globally connected, Málaga Airport is a short 25-minute drive. The location of WAVEVIEW is no accident—it’s part of its charm: the peace of a private oasis, with the vibrant energy of the Costa del Sol whenever you fancy. LOCATION & SURROUNDINGS The WAVEVIEW villas are located in the exclusive Las Farolas Urbanisation of Mijas Costa, an area that blends tranquillity with close proximity to top-tier amenities. Just a few minutes’ walk from the Chaparral Golf Club, these properties are perfectly situated for both golf lovers and those keen to enjoy the Mediterranean lifestyle. For families, several prestigious schools are nearby. The Colegio San Francisco de Asís in the El Coto urbanisation is a top choice, offering education from early years to secondary, with a focus on extracurricular activities and Cambridge exam preparation. The Ark Christian School, a bilingual private school with a Christian ethos, is also nearby, offering classes from early years to secondary. St. Anthony's College, another great option, provides bilingual education in English and Spanish with a long-standing tradition. Food lovers will find Mijas Costa is home to an excellent selection of top-rated restaurants. The Oceano Beach Hotel Restaurant, just a short drive away, is renowned for its seafront location and exquisite Mediterranean cuisine. In La Cala de Mijas, El Olivo, an award-winning restaurant with excellent reviews, specialises in contemporary Andalusian cuisine. For a day at sea, the nearby Cabopino Marina, less than 20 minutes away, offers a charming setting with options like yacht cruises and water sports. For a more relaxed experience, Playa El Bombo in La Cala de Mijas provides a peaceful place to enjoy the Mediterranean. In addition to the Chaparral Golf Club, just steps away from the villas, golf enthusiasts can enjoy other renowned courses, such as La Cala Golf Resort, one of the largest golf complexes in Europe with three 18-hole courses just 10 minutes away by car. Nature lovers can explore natural gems like the Sierra de Mijas, ideal for hiking and cycling with impressive panoramic views. The Bioparc Fuengirola, a conservation-focused zoo, makes for a wonderful family day out. QUALITY At WAVEVIEW, every detail is carefully selected to provide an extraordinary experience, merging luxury and functionality. The interior walls and ceilings feature smooth plastic paint finishes, complemented by acoustic insulation to ensure absolute tranquillity throughout the home. The large-format porcelain floors not only add elegance but also extend outdoors with an anti-slip treatment on terraces, solariums, and external areas. Even the bathrooms, tiled floor-to-ceiling with porcelain, reflect this level of sophistication. The electrical installation is high-spec, with advanced technology solutions throughout. Indirect LED lighting in the bedrooms and living room creates unique atmospheres, while integrated home automation controls blinds, lights, and climate settings, providing unparalleled comfort. Doors and wardrobes are crafted from high-density materials with impeccable finishes, combining functionality and design to enhance daily living. The climate control system is powered by aerothermal energy, with underfloor heating on the main floors and air conditioning throughout. The private saltwater pool, surrounded by lush landscaping, invites you to enjoy the outdoors in an environment of the highest quality and comfort.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Location on the map

Dos Hermanas, Spain
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Residential quarter Waveview
Dos Hermanas, Spain
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