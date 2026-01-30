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Residential quarter EDIFICIO ESPAÑA

Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$1,76M
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7
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ID: 39265
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1721207520
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • City
    Dos Hermanas
  • Address
    Calle Fuengirola

About the complex

Edificio España houses 33 apartments and penthouses with the most modern equipment and the best qualities on the market. Just 350 meters from the beach, the project is a modern development designed by the prestigious A-cero Architectural Firm.

Location on the map

Dos Hermanas, Spain
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Residential quarter EDIFICIO ESPAÑA
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$1,76M
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