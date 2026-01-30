Residential quarter Isidora Living

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This is the great opportunity for those who want it all. This magnificent development, located 5 minutes from the centre of Estepona and La Rada beach, is perfect for those who are looking for a home, for those who want a second home by the sea and of course for those who are only interested in profitable investments.
With its 102 flats and penthouses with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, with built areas up to 102,75 m2, terraces up to 97,36 m2 and gardens on the ground floor with up to 52,03 m2, it is a residential complex with the highest standards of architecture, energy saving and sustainability, which also has privileged communal areas such as its gardens, its two swimming pools, the children's play area, the barbecue area or the coworking space. All the homes also have individual underground parking and some of them will also have a storage room.
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Dos Hermanas, Spain
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