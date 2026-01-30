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Residential quarter Aby Upper

Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$364,048
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5
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ID: 38986
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 774353490
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • City
    Dos Hermanas
  • Address
    Calle Estepona

About the complex

Aby Estepona is a project of 90 dwellings of 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, all of them with garage space and storage room. It is an exclusive residential complex, closed in order toguarantee security and privacy. The dwellings are designed to enjoy the vegetation and natural setting with interior spaces that seem to continue on the terraces in order to achieve better lighting and a spacious effect. In addition, the residential complex has community areas with two swimming pools with saline chlorination, multisport court, a social club for leisure and sports activities, as well as large green areas. Aby Estepona is an oasis in the midst of nature. A perfect place to enjoy tranquillity, while being able to access a wide range of outdoor activities, thanks to its proximity to the golf courses of Estepona Golf and its spectacular beaches.

Location on the map

Dos Hermanas, Spain
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Residential quarter Aby Upper
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$364,048
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