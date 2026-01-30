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Residential quarter Capri

Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$510,805
;
15
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ID: 38978
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 490868468
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • City
    Dos Hermanas
  • Address
    Calle Estepona

About the complex

The architecture is more than you see. We believe in a design that transcends the aesthetic and creates houses designed to make you happy. Spaces devised from sensitivity and designed to adapt to you, your city and the planet. We build homes where design is much more than design: it is #PureDesign. Capri reinterprets the Mediterranean heritage of the Costa del Sol through modern, quality architecture. The environment blends seamlessly into the natural surroundings. Gardens are landscaped to their full potential to accommodate the spectacular communal areas, set in the wonderful surroundings of the New Golden Mile. This innovative and sustainable project is designed to deliver a true Mediterranean lifestyle. So that life goes at your pace and every moment is your moment. Inspired by the solidity of classical constructions, yet infused with fluid contours, Capri gives a sensation of effortless joy. Smart shaded exteriors, generous terrace spaces and all embracing windows ensure the best use of sunlight throughout the year. These design details unify the beauty of the outside environment with all the comforts of home. Capri looks out to the Mediterranean sea, whilst being sheltered by the Sierra Bermeja mountains, blending blissfully into the natural landscape. Discover a thousand shades of sunrise across the horizon and indulge in the impressive sunsets that mark the beginning of long summer evenings. Whether on one of the large terraces, in your own private garden or on a panoramic penthouse solarium, wherever you are, you will have the Mediterranean at your feet. The river Guadalmansa shapes the profile of the hills on its way to the sea. From its slopes, the coast stretches to the horizon and the views are spectacular. A privileged enclave for Capri, perfectly communicated with Estepona and Marbella so that you can enjoy a perfect plan every day, in every season and all year round. Just imagine what you want to do tomorrow: surfing or hiking, diving or horse riding, golf or shopping. You have a million options, including the full cultural agenda of Malaga capital, the exclusive boutiques of Puerto Banús, or the best haute cuisine restaurants in Marbella. It’s all just a stone’s throw away.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Location on the map

Dos Hermanas, Spain
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Residential quarter Capri
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$510,805
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