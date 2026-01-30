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Residential quarter MILABEKA

Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$637,084
;
10
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ID: 39024
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 540653661
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • City
    Dos Hermanas
  • Address
    Calle Velez Malaga

About the complex

Milabeka presents an exclusive boutique development of just 10 contemporary residences. Located on the historic Milagrosa Street in Málaga, next to Parque del Oeste and within walking distance of all services, restaurants and leisure areas, this development offers the perfect balance between urban living and coastal lifestyle, just 200 metres from the beach and with pleasant open views. The project offers 2 and 3-bedroom homes, designed with modern architecture, functional layouts and high-quality finishes, ensuring comfort and a refined lifestyle. The development stands out for its carefully designed communal areas, including a spectacular rooftop “Sky & Sea” with swimming pool and chill-out area, ideal for enjoying Málaga’s climate all year round. In addition, it features semi-automated parking, providing maximum convenience and efficiency. A unique opportunity as a primary residence, second home or investment in one of Málaga’s most promising areas.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028

Location on the map

Dos Hermanas, Spain
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Residential quarter MILABEKA
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$637,084
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