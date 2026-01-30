Residential quarter MILABEKA

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Milabeka presents an exclusive boutique development of just 10 contemporary residences.
Located on the historic Milagrosa Street in Málaga, next to Parque del Oeste and within walking distance of all services, restaurants and leisure areas, this development offers the perfect balance between urban living and coastal lifestyle, just 200 metres from the beach and with pleasant open views.
The project offers 2 and 3-bedroom homes, designed with modern architecture, functional layouts and high-quality finishes, ensuring comfort and a refined lifestyle.
The development stands out for its carefully designed communal areas, including a spectacular rooftop “Sky & Sea” with swimming pool and chill-out area, ideal for enjoying Málaga’s climate all year round. In addition, it features semi-automated parking, providing maximum convenience and efficiency.
A unique opportunity as a primary residence, second home or investment in one of Málaga’s most promising areas.
Property characteristics
Property parameters
The year of construction
2028
Location on the map
Dos Hermanas, Spain
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