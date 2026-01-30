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Residential quarter Villas Monte Palatino

Dos Hermanas, Spain
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$1,81M
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6
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ID: 38958
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 8264024
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • City
    Dos Hermanas
  • Address
    Calle Estepona

About the complex

Discover an exclusive collection of newly built detached villas located in one of the Costa del Sol's most promising residential areas: Valle Romano, Estepona. Set in the highest part of the development, these exceptional homes enjoy spectacular open views of the Mediterranean Sea and the Valle Romano Golf Course, combining privacy, contemporary design, and excellent access to all amenities. Each villa has been thoughtfully designed with a contemporary architectural concept, where natural light, expansive terraces, and the seamless integration of indoor and outdoor living take centre stage. One of the project's greatest advantages is the opportunity to personalise your home during the construction process, allowing owners to adapt layouts, finishes, and design details to create a truly unique residence. Finishes can be selected from the prestigious PORCELANOSA range, an internationally recognised leader in design, innovation, and quality. Buyers will be able to choose from an elegant selection of flooring, wall coverings, kitchens, bathrooms, and premium fittings, ensuring a fully customised home tailored to their lifestyle. The villas feature spacious open-plan living areas, private swimming pools, landscaped gardens, rooftop solariums, and private garages, offering a lifestyle designed to make the most of the Mediterranean climate throughout the year. The architectural designs include homes of approximately 590 to 650 m² of built area, distributed over several levels on plots of around 885 m², with generous outdoor spaces and private pools. Located just 5 minutes from the beaches of Estepona, 20 minutes from Marbella and Puerto Banús, and surrounded by some of Europe's finest golf courses, these villas represent an outstanding opportunity both as a permanent residence and as a long-term investment. Living in Valle Romano means enjoying the perfect balance of nature, contemporary architecture, and exclusivity in one of the fastest-growing destinations on the Costa del Sol.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Location on the map

Dos Hermanas, Spain
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Residential quarter Villas Monte Palatino
Dos Hermanas, Spain
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$1,81M
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