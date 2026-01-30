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Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes

Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$398,177
;
12
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ID: 38941
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 272908081
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • City
    Dos Hermanas
  • Address
    Calle Velez Malaga

About the complex

Metropolitan Homes is a new development consisting of 35 apartmens with 1 and 2 bedroom, distributed in 2 blocks with seven-storey buildings, with a large interior courtyard, rooftop swimming pool and lounge area. The Metropolitan apartments have wide views of the city of Malaga. All the properties have a modern design with optimal layouts and high quality materials to achieve the maximum space, functionality and luminosity in each room. In addition, all homes come with a parking space and storage room included in the price.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Location on the map

Dos Hermanas, Spain
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Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$398,177
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