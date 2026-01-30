Residential quarter Metropolitan Homes

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Metropolitan Homes is a new development consisting of 35 apartmens with 1 and 2 bedroom, distributed in 2 blocks with seven-storey buildings, with a large interior courtyard, rooftop swimming pool and lounge area. The Metropolitan apartments have wide views of the city of Malaga. All the properties have a modern design with optimal layouts and high quality materials to achieve the maximum space, functionality and luminosity in each room. In addition, all homes come with a parking space and storage room included in the price.
Property characteristics
Property parameters
The year of construction
2025
Location on the map
Dos Hermanas, Spain
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Property cost
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