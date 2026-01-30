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Residential quarter BALCON DEL MEDITERRANEO

Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$1,56M
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12
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ID: 38966
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 1677769895
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Spain
  • State
    Andalusia
  • City
    Dos Hermanas
  • Address
    Calle Estepona

About the complex

A luxury new development, Balcón del Mediterráneo, located near Selwo on the New Golden Mile, and scheduled for completion in 2027, offering spacious 3 to 5 bedroom apartments ranging from 200 to 300 m². All units, including ground-floor apartments, enjoy sea views and are finished to the highest standards with premium materials throughout. The project is set in a rapidly developing area with strong appreciation potential and features exceptional on-site amenities designed to deliver a true luxury lifestyle. All units are sold with two parking spaces and a storage room included.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027

Location on the map

Dos Hermanas, Spain
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Residential quarter BALCON DEL MEDITERRANEO
Dos Hermanas, Spain
from
$1,56M
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