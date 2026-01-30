Residential quarter BALCON DEL MEDITERRANEO

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A luxury new development, Balcón del Mediterráneo, located near Selwo on the New Golden Mile, and scheduled for completion in 2027, offering spacious 3 to 5 bedroom apartments ranging from 200 to 300 m². All units, including ground-floor apartments, enjoy sea views and are finished to the highest standards with premium materials throughout.
The project is set in a rapidly developing area with strong appreciation potential and features exceptional on-site amenities designed to deliver a true luxury lifestyle.
All units are sold with two parking spaces and a storage room included.
Property characteristics
Property parameters
The year of construction
2027
Location on the map
Dos Hermanas, Spain
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