Seaview Apartments for Sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

54 properties total found
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale in Playa de Las Americas in the Parque Santiago I complex. Fully renovate…
€450,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Apartment for sale in Labranda Suites Costa Adeje complex. Apartment with 1 bedroom, 1 bathr…
€275,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with terrace in Miraverde, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with sea view, with terrace
Miraverde, Spain
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
- Area: 68 m2 - Cozy Mediterranean-style living room with stunning ocean views - 2 bedroom…
€499,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Ocean view apartment in the Playa Paraiso area in the Marina Palace complex. The complex has…
€153,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity in Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartment for sale in the Los Gigantes area in the La Florida complex, just a few minutes fr…
€299,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with garden, with security in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with garden, with security
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Apartment in the complex Sueño Azul in Callao Salvaje. Nearby there is public parking and th…
€279,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Spacious apartment in Playa Graciosa complex. The complex Playa Graciosa 1 is located in Los…
€413,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
1 bedroom apartment in Playa de Las Americas, Costa Adeje, in the Viña del Mar complex. The …
€245,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Cozy apartment for sale in a residential complex Orlando, Costa Adeje. The apartment is in a…
€255,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with electricity
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 48 m²
Cozy 2 bedrooms apartment in Playa de Las Americas with ocean views in the El Paso complex n…
€375,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Apartment overlooking the ocean in the complex “Magnolia Golf Resort”, La Caleta. Luxury com…
€970,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Beautiful corner apartment for sale in the new complex Colinas de los Menceyes in Palm-Mar. …
€720,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Apartment in the Paraiso del Sol complex in the Playa Paraiso area. Area with developed infr…
€189,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Cozy duplex penthouse with 2 bedrooms and ocean views in the Golf del Sur area in the south …
€262,500
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Spacious apartment in the Parque Albatros complex on the top floor with sea views. Amarilla …
€280,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Apartment for sale in the Yucca Park complex, in the Fanabe area. The complex is located on …
€255,000
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
3 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Apartment in Residencial Adeje Paradise in Playa Paraiso area. The terrace overlooks the Atl…
€527,000
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with security in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with elevator, with swimming pool, with security
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Apartment on the first line of the sea, next to the sandy beach in the Playa Paraiso area, l…
€208,000
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
3 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Apartment for sale in Los Cristianos in the Jardines Canarios complex, a few meters from the…
€369,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Apartment for sale in Los Olivos Beach Resorts, in the area of Costa Adeje. The complex is l…
€375,000
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Apartment for sale in the complex Parque Santiago III, in the city of Playa de Las Americas.…
€475,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with parking, with furniture, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Penthouse for sale in the Adeje Paradise complex with magnificent ocean views. The complex i…
€549,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Apartment in Orlando complex in Torviscas Bajo area. The complex is located close to the bea…
€267,750
Penthouse 4 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with furniture, with swimming pool, with garden
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Beautiful penthouse located in the residential complex Sueño Azul in the Callao Salvaje area…
€309,000
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning in Adeje, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with elevator, with air conditioning
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Apartment for sale in Las Terrazas De Costa Adeje, in Madronal area. Apartment in a complex …
€400,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Adeje, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment in the complex Paraiso del Sur in the town of Playa Paraiso in the south of Teneri…
€175,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Apartment for sale in Puerto de Santiago in the complex Club La Mar. The complex has 2 swimm…
€210,000
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
1 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Apartment with terrace in Palm Mar in the Bahía de los Menceyes complex, located on the grou…
€315,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Spacious apartment with contemporary décor located on the second floor of the new complex Co…
€530,000
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Arona, Spain
2 room apartment with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Arona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Apartment in the Primavera complex in Palm Mar. The apartment is located in a complex with a…
€227,000

