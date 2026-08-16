Studios for Sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

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Studios in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

;
Adeje
15
Arona
12
Los Cristianos
4
San Miguel de Abona
3
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30 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
On sale studio in Torviscas Alto in Laguna Park II. Living room, American kitchen, bathroom …
$110,797
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
For sale studio at the El Drago complex in Costa del Silencio, a small coastal town in the s…
$93,186
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Studio on the territory of the complex Island Village, Costa Adeje.It is within walking dist…
$139,954
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Investment apartments at the Royal Hideaway Corales Beach 5★, La Caleta, Tenerife We are off…
$381,599
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Studio apartment in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Studio in the most exclusive area in the south of Tenerife, just 5 minutes walk from Playa d…
$156,282
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
On sale is a beautiful studio in the complex of Santa Maria, in the area of San Eugenio Bajo…
$185,440
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TekceTekce
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
In the cozy residential complex Las Barandas, which is located on the first coastline for sa…
$145,786
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
On sale is a studio located in the Chaparal residence in the Costa del Silencio area. Liv…
$81,640
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
VYM Canarias Estate Agents are offering a studio flat for sale in the Udalla Park holiday co…
$260,004
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale at Chaparral at Costa del Silencio. The complex is located 2 minutes walk fr…
$102,633
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
VYM Canarias Estate Agents are offering a studio flat for sale in the Udalla Park holiday co…
$238,432
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, Golf del Sur district with one bathroom, American …
$69,977
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
For sale studio at Castle Harbor at Los Cristianos. Fully furnished, consists of a living ro…
$162,114
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
For sale studio with a total area of 40 m2.  Living room, American kitchen, small entrance h…
$154,533
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
On sale is a studio located in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur zone. On the terr…
$89,804
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale at El Chaparral in Costa del Silencio. Completely renovated and furnished, r…
$122,460
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Beautifully renovated studio apartment for sale with direct ocean views. The Paraiso del Sur…
$291,183
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Studio for sale at Chaparral at Costa del Silencio. Salon, American equipped kitchen, bathro…
$92,137
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Investment apartments at the Royal Hideaway Corales Beach 5★, La Caleta, Tenerife We are off…
$472,443
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
We offer this modern studio for sale in the Santa Maria complex, Torviscas. It is completely…
$263,118
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
We are pleased to present to our clients a cosy and bright studio apartment in the sought-af…
$262,406
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Studio apartment in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
For sale studio in San Eugenio Alto in Ocean View. The total area is 52 m2. The studio consi…
$146,952
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Exclusive! Cozy and bright studio apartment in the prestigious Paraíso Royal complex, locate…
$300,989
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur area. The complex has 3 pools,…
$89,804
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
We have for sale a studio in the residential El Drago with a total of 40m2. 30m2 of inter…
$74,230
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Studio apartment in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment
Arona, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
Wonderful refurbished studio apartment Chaparral Phase III Wonderful refurbished and furn…
$84,127
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Studio apartment for sale in Frontera Primavera complex, Costa del Silencio area. The apartm…
$120,827
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Studio apartment in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale, a newly refurbished cosy studio apartment in the Island Village Heights complex. …
$134,978
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Studio apartment in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
We offer you this nice studio for sale in the Mareverde Resort in Adeje, close to the beach …
$144,976
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Studio apartment in Adeje, Spain
Studio apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Wonderful studio apartment in San Eugenio - FT2209 This wonderful studio is located in th…
$118,768
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Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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