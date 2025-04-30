Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

30 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
Apartment for sale, which is located in the residence Vista Roja overlooking Montaña Roja. 1…
$192,885
1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 90 m²
A single apartment in the town of Palm Mar, in the Bahia de Los Menceyes complex, located 20…
$350,700
1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
On sale, the apartment that is located in the Paraíso del Sur complex next to Playa Paraíso.…
$151,239
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this lovely 2 bedroom duplex apartment in Callao Salvaje, A…
$273,194
2 bedroom apartment in Canary Islands, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Canary Islands, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The duplex is for sale, which is located in the Arcoiris complex in the Callao Salvaje zone.…
$185,213
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale is a beautiful apartment with ocean views in the area of Torviscas Alto. It is loca…
$188,501
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale in La Finca complex, in Chayofa district. The apartment consists of: 1 b…
$173,158
1 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 95 m²
The estate is for sale, which is located in a quiet area of the Chio district. A house with …
$701,399
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Apartment for sale, which is located in the Benimar complex, Del Duque. The apartment consi…
$345,220
1 bedroom apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife presents this charming apartment for sale in Puerto de Santiago that of…
$309,802
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
On sale penthouse located in the residence of Sonia, Callao Salvaje. Area: 120 m2. Penthouse…
$345,220
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Spacious double apartment in Paraiso 2 complex, in Playa Paraiso. On sale is fully furnished…
$295,903
1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
One-bedroom apartment in the Los Balandros complex, in the Palm Mar zone. With a hall, bathr…
$158,911
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
On sale an apartment with one room in the Los Cristianos zone, the La Chunga complex. The a…
$230,147
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
The apartment is for sale, which is located in the Torviscas Alto area, in the Balcon Atlant…
$312,342
3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
The apartment is located in the Los Olivos, Adeje zone. Consists: 3 bedrooms, living room, …
$185,213
3 bedroom apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this spacious 3 bedroom apartment with stunning ocean views…
$682,985
3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Apartment for sale in Los Olivos - Adeje, with an area of 60 m2, consisting of a living room…
$185,213
2 bedroom apartment in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Apartment for sale, which is located in the complex "Las Terrazas", in the area of Los Gigan…
$241,106
1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Apartment in Villamar complex, Costa Adeje, on the first line. The apartment with a living a…
$402,757
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
On sale three-storey house, which is located in the complex Marina Palace, in Playa Paraiso.…
$202,748
1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment in Valle San Lorenzo, near the school. It consists of a living room, American kitc…
$87,675
4 bedroom apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife proudly present you this fantastic 4 bedroom luxury apartment in a very…
$1,07M
2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
For sale is an apartment located in the complex Balcon del Atlantico, Torviscas Alto. The ap…
$312,342
2 bedroom apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife presents this 2-bedroom apartment with stunning views of the sea and th…
$322,369
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Apartment for sale, which is located in the area of Roque del Conde. The apartment consists…
$200,556
3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
The apartment is located in the residence of Biltmor, Llano del Camello, San Miguel de Abona…
$168,774
2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
The townhouse is located in El Jable complex, Callao Salvaje. In a townhouse with 2 bedrooms…
$235,626
3 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
For sale is a three-bedroom apartment located in the complex “Terrazas del Duque II”, Del Du…
$657,562
2 bedroom apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located in Puer…
$444,760
