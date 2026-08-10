Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Granadilla de Abona
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Granadilla de Abona, Spain

;
2 BHK
7
Apartment Delete
Clear all
11 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Penthouse for sale in the modern and exclusive La Tejita residential complex, situated just …
$397,832
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Castro, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Castro, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Apartment for sale in San Isidro. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, American kitchen, pa…
$127,125
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 64 m²
For sale is an apartment located in the Vista Roja residence overlooking Montaña Roja. There…
$205,266
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
For sale recently finished apartment, corner, front facing, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 93m2 of…
$684,137
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Modern apartment in the prestigious Residencial Las Terrazas II complex (La Tejita, Sotavent…
$374,345
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in El Cabezo, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
El Cabezo, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 53 m²
VYM Canarias presents this property in the new residential development Carena Waves, located…
$397,832
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 62 m²
On sale 2 apartments, which are located in a new building in the Los Abrigos area.The apartm…
$123,626
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
For sale is an apartment located in the "Las Terrazas" complex, in the Los Gigantes area. Th…
$256,583
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Castro, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Castro, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Apartment in San Isidro. The apartment is located in a very quiet and pleasant place. Nearby…
$136,992
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Beautiful penthouse in the residential complex Las Terrazas with a breathtaking rooftop terr…
$391,249
Leave a request
Apartment in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Apartment
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Area 1 676 m²
For builders and investors, two plots of land measuring 600 m2 and 1,076.10 m2, totaling 1,6…
$788,966
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go