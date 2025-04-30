Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Adeje
120
Arona
85
Los Cristianos
39
San Miguel de Abona
8
17 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
For sale is a beautiful apartment, which is located in the Palm Mar area, in the San Remo co…
$197,268

2 bedroom apartment in Canary Islands, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Canary Islands, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
The duplex is for sale, which is located in the Arcoiris complex in the Callao Salvaje zone.…
$185,213

2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
For sale is a beautiful apartment with ocean views in the area of Torviscas Alto. It is loca…
$188,501

1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 68 m²
Apartment for sale in La Finca complex, in Chayofa district. The apartment consists of: 1 b…
$173,158

1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
The apartment is for sale, which is located in the Orlando complex, in the Adeje zone. The …
$185,213

1 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Area 95 m²
The estate is for sale, which is located in a quiet area of the Chio district. A house with …
$701,399

3 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Apartment for sale in Vista Hermosa complex, in the Los Cristianos area. Sostiot apartment:…
$287,683

3 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Apartment for sale with ocean views. The apartment is located in the residence Brisas del Ma…
$361,659

3 bedroom apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this spacious 3 bedroom apartment with stunning ocean views…
$682,985

2 bedroom apartment in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Apartment for sale, which is located in the complex "Las Terrazas", in the area of Los Gigan…
$241,106

1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Apartment for sale, which is located in the Rocas del Mar complex, in the Costa Del Silencio…
$141,376

1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
On sale the apartment located in the San Eugenio Bajo zone in the Laguna Park complex. The …
$180,829

1 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
On sale a cozy apartment with one bedroom, bathroom, living room and terrace. The apartment …
$146,855

2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Apartment for sale in Callao Salvaje - in a quiet area in the south of the island of Tenerif…
$164,390

2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Apartment for sale, which is located in the area of Roque del Conde. The apartment consists…
$200,556

2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Apartment for sale in El Drago, Costa del Silencio. Apartment: 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, livin…
$119,457

2 bedroom apartment in Santiago del Teide, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santiago del Teide, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Dream Homes Tenerife present you this modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment located in Puer…
$444,760


