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Apartments for sale in San Miguel de Abona, Spain

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14 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
On sale is a beautiful penthouse, which is located in Las Chafiras. The penthouse is located…
$197,102
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur area. The complex has 3 pools,…
$89,804
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3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Residencial Aneto is a modern residential oasis where every detail is designed for a comfort…
$384,410
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1 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Brand-new renovated studio in Golf del Sur – Perfect for investment or holiday escapes Are …
$201,134
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3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartment located in the Biltmor residence, Llano del Camello, San Miguel de Abona. Consists…
$179,608
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1 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Apartment for sale in the Escorpio complex in Amarilla Golf, Golf del Sur. Consists of a liv…
$124,793
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
On sale is a studio located in the Green Park complex, in the Gold del Sur zone. On the terr…
$89,804
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3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Abona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Residencial Aneto is a modern residential oasis where every detail is designed for a comfort…
$505,741
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2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Last units in this new boutique complex of 24 modern apartments on the first line of golf …
$495,489
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
On sale studio in the Green Park complex, Golf del Sur district with one bathroom, American …
$69,977
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Apartment in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
For sale apartment in the south of Tenerife in the Golf del Sur area. This is one of the mos…
Price on request
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3 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Apartment in the Winter Gardens complex in the Golf del Sur area. Nice place surrounded by g…
$286,039
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2 bedroom apartment in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Beautiful townhouse located in the Fairways Club in Amarilla Golf complex. The house is idea…
$377,783
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Apartment in Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Apartment
Urbanizacion El Guincho, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Excellent opportunity to purchase commercial premises with a restaurant business license and…
$383,595
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