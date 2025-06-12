Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Santa Ursula
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Santa Ursula, Spain

2 BHK
16
3 BHK
24
4 BHK
4
Apartment Delete
Clear all
45 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A delightful 2 bedroomed and 2 bathrooms ensuite apartment in the sought after urbanisation …
$730,951
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This 122 m2 Duplex-Penthouse, in 1st line Golf, with spectacular views, consists of 2 bedroo…
$628,161
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Renovated apartment with great views. This recently renovated apartment, nestled in the pres…
$719,530
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Exceptional 4 bedroom corner apartment renovated to a high standard with stunning views over…
$822,320
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Introducing Lomas 311, a stunning duplex penthouse with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathroom ground flo…
$2,16M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Property for sale in La Quinta, Benahavís, Marbella Discover this spectacular property in th…
$1,08M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This spacious apartment is located in Altos de La Quinta II, set in a private gated communit…
$628,161
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Superb modern duplex penthouse situated in the exclusive area of La Quinta, with absolutely …
$1,43M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Large, well presented penthouse with three double bedrooms, located in a popular complex, ab…
$736,661
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Step into a world of serenity and style with this newly renovated 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apar…
$599,608
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Discover this stunning 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom apartment nestled within the a gated community …
$736,661
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Stunning Apartment with Golf Course Views in La Quinta, Costa del Sol Located in the exclusi…
$741,230
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nice ground floor duplex apartment located in the prestigious El Soto de la Quinta urbanizat…
$593,897
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Presenting an exceptional newly renovated duplex penthouse in the sought-after location of L…
$902,267
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
LA QUINTA VILLAGE APPT 2 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS IMPECCABLE WITH LARGE TERRACE AND BEAUTIFU…
$542,503
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A wonderful spacious 3 bed 2 bath ground floor apartment in the popular and prestigious La Q…
$542,503
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
STUNNING 2 BEDROOM WITH SEA & MOUNTAIN VIEWS IN ALTOS DE LA QUINTA II – BENAHAVIS Exceptiona…
$628,161
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to this stunning, fully renovated 3-bedroom apartment located in the prestigious Los…
$582,476
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Unique and exclusive apartment in Real de la Quinta, Benahavis. 2 apartments joined together…
$2,11M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
CONTEMPORARY PENTHOUSE WITH SEA AND GOLF VIEWS IN LA QUINTA Spectacular penthouse with large…
$1,66M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Cozy three-bedroom apartment on the first line of La Quinta golf courses, Located in a priva…
$559,634
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Discover your dream apartment in La Quinta! This modern and elegant apartment, built in 2019…
$593,897
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This newly renovated apartment with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, open kitchen, living room with …
$628,161
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to this exquisite ground-floor apartment tucked away in the sought-after community o…
$736,661
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Step into this freshly refurbished apartment nestled in the charming neighborhood of La Quin…
$788,056
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to this stunning, newly renovated middle floor apartment in the prestigious El Mirad…
$741,230
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
A lovely south-east orientated ground floor apartment which offers a private garden with vie…
$455,702
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Experience unparalleled living in this exquisitely crafted 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom penthouse, …
$1,05M
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
5 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
We are very proud to offer this totally unique 5 bedroom middle floor apartment in the wonde…
$2,80M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Ursula, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Ursula, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Located in the highly sought-after area of La Quinta, just 100 meters from the prestigious 5…
$542,503
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go