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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

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Adeje
176
Arona
113
Los Cristianos
58
San Miguel de Abona
14
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47 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Unique complex under contruction situated in front line to the ocean in the South of Teneri…
$1,20M
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2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
In the heart of Costa de Adeje, Playa Paraíso lies Residencial Abora, a complex of 138 homes…
$652,436
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Adeje, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
2-bedroom penthouse in a new and modern residential development in Tijoco Bajo (Adeje), a qu…
$437,927
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Miraverde, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Investment apartments at the Royal Hideaway Corales Beach 5★, La Caleta, Tenerife We are off…
$381,599
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Excellent, completely renovated studio in the Olympia complex in the heart of Playa de Las A…
$279,030
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2 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Discover a new dimension of luxury in the exclusive residential community of Los Jardines de…
$1,24M
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Apartment with Private Pool – Corales Residences | Tenerife Located in one of the most excl…
$2,30M
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3 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Unique complex under contruction situated in front line to the ocean in the South of Tenerif…
$1,14M
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Beautiful apartment for sale, located in one of the luxury aparthotels, called "Baobab Suite…
$674,321
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3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
We are happy to offer this beautiful modern apartment for sale in the well renowned complex …
$766,999
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Discover this elegant apartment located in Roque del Conde, one of the most sought-after res…
$522,847
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3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Apartments with Private Jacuzzi – Corales Residences | Tenerife Located in one of the most …
$2,53M
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3 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 127 m²
Discover one of the most exclusive properties currently available within Abama Resort: an ex…
$2,20M
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
We present a 1-bedroom apartment in a new modern residential development in Tijoco Bajo (Ade…
$267,237
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2 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
A modern apartment is available for sale in the new Palma Real Suites residential complex, l…
$541,073
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3 bedroom apartment in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
For sale recently finished apartment, corner, front facing, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 93m2 of…
$684,137
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2 bedroom apartment in Palm Mar Arona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Palm Mar Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
We are offering the opportunity to purchase new flats in the Palma Real Suites residential c…
$694,851
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1 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Surrounded by 5-star hotels and very close to the famous Playa del Duque beach, you'll find …
$466,293
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1 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
We have a finca for sale in Guía de Isora, more specifically in the area of Pedro Díaz. The …
$575,498
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1 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Bright oceanfront 60 m² apartment located within the exclusive Paraíso del Sur complex in Pl…
$283,636
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4 bedroom apartment in Guia de Isora, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Guia de Isora, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 152 m²
Unique complex under contruction situated in front line to the ocean in the South of Tenerif…
$1,27M
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Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Arona, Spain
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
VYM Canarias Estate Agents are offering a studio flat for sale in the Udalla Park holiday co…
$260,004
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Granadilla de Abona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Penthouse for sale in the modern and exclusive La Tejita residential complex, situated just …
$397,832
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2 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Spacious 2-Bedroom Apartment with Large South-Facing Terrace in Callao Salvaje We are deligh…
$380,259
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2 bedroom apartment in Arico, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Arico, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
New development, third sales phase, in Abades, Santa Cruz de Tenerife. Residential Ancor III…
$332,405
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1 bedroom apartment in Arona, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
For sale is a furnished apartment with one bedroom, living room, American style kitchen, bat…
$299,583
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3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
We are pleased to offer this beautiful apartment for sale in the center of Adeje. Recently r…
$463,887
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2 bedroom apartment in Miraverde, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Miraverde, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
An apartment is for sale in the "Balcón del Atlántico IV" residential complex. Located on t…
$523,646
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3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
The Oasis La Caleta complex can truly be considered one of the most beautiful complexes in s…
$924,285
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3 bedroom apartment in Adeje, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Adeje, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Last three-bedroom apartament: Frontal sea views towards the Atlantic Ocean, a truly luxurio…
$769,949
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Property types in Santa Cruz de Tenerife

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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