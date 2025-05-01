Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas for sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

105 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 145 m²
3 bedroom villasBeautiful urbanization, consisting of villas in the indoor complex of the Ro…
$440,905
Villa 2 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
$227,883
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 94 m2.Plot size: 350 m2.Solarium: 63 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$252,638
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
$363,623
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Villa with private pool in Los Alcázares, Murcia Last home available in this luxurious resid…
$354,397
Villa 3 bedrooms in Beniel, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Beniel, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 430 m²
Large villa in Murcia Wonderful independent villa situated on one level of 430m2 on a fantas…
$406,679
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 175 m²
Villas for sale in San Javier, Murcia, Costa Cálida Three exclusive villas in a residential …
$1,25M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Region of Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Region of Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
A unique place in one of the most desirable areas of the northwestern part of Murcia,in a pr…
$213,021
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
3 bedrooms semidetached villa in a modern style in Los Alcázares . Semi-detached houses with…
$468,493
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 126 m2.Plot size: 440 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$417,575
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
New country houses. Big 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 bathrooms and separate country houses with pri…
$458,864
Villa 2 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Semi-detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida 18 homes on the second line of go…
$239,900
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
$431,710
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
New villa with 3 bedroomsTorre del Rame - construction of villas located in Los Alcázares. T…
$371,549
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
$454,776
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 122 m²
$330,926
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Stylish country houses with 3 bedrooms The new Blue Swing project and consisting of 10 styli…
$672,751
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 77 m2.Plot size: 200 m2.Solarium: 75 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$318,917
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
3 bedroom semidetached villas near the golf and the beach in Los Alcázares . Semi-detached h…
$395,600
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alhama de Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Independent villas in Alhama Golf, Alhama, Murcia Located next to the Alhama county golf cou…
$321,247
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Detached villas in Roda, Murcia, Costa Calida Each house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, wit…
$419,824
Villa 3 bedrooms in Calasparra, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calasparra, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
A unique place in one of the most sought-after areas in the northwest of Murcia, in a privil…
$421,089
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fortuna, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fortuna, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
3 beds detached villas with private swimming pool in Fortuna. New construction chalets in ru…
$364,465
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Calida Each home has 3 bedrooms and 2 or 3 fu…
$403,468
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
$304,076
Villa 3 bedrooms in Abanilla, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Abanilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 168 m²
NEW BUILD VILLA IN ALBANILLA, MURCIA New Build villa on a large plot in the municipality of …
$354,051
Villa 3 bedrooms in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Villas for sale in Águilas, Murcia, Costa Cálida Located in a privileged setting on the Cost…
$356,578
Villa 4 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 236 m²
Villas in Altaona Golf, Baños y Mendigo, Murcia All the homes in this residential area are l…
$943,242
Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
$339,744
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Villas for sale in San Fulgencio, Alicante, Costa Blanca The residential is located in LA MA…
$425,168
