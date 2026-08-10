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Villas for sale in Lorca, Spain

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14 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a…
$489,573
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a Sec…
$495,141
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
New villas on spacious plots of 500+ m2 in LorcaNew Mediterranean style villas in a safe and…
$433,809
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
Discover an exclusive complex of newly built villas on spacious plots of more than 500 m2 in…
$436,875
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 155 m²
New villas on spacious plots of 500+ m2 in LorcaNew Mediterranean style villas in a safe and…
$488,180
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a…
$435,047
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a…
$451,289
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
Discover an exclusive complex of newly built villas on spacious plots of more than 500 m2 in…
$453,185
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
New Build Mediterranean Villas on Large Plots in Lorca, Costa Cálida Exclusive Detached Vil…
$409,361
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 155 m²
Discover an exclusive complex of newly built villas on spacious plots of more than 500 m2 in…
$491,630
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a Sec…
$439,995
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
New Build Mediterranean Villas on Large Plots in Lorca, Costa Cálida Exclusive Deta…
$409,361
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 141 m²
New villas on spacious plots of 500+ m2 in LorcaNew Mediterranean style villas in a safe and…
$450,005
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lorca, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
New Build Villas on Spacious 500+ m² Plots in Lorca New Mediterranean style Villas in a Sec…
$456,421
Leave a request

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