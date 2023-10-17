Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Mazarron, Spain

Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
€369,900
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with balcony, with Pool
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of independent villas with 2, 3 and 4 be…
€258,900
Villa 3 room villa in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 room villa
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
About the project: the residential complex consists of independent villas with 2, 3 and 4 be…
€279,900
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with garden
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
About the project: consists of independent villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms located on the same …
€289,000
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with parking, with garden, with Pool
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
About the project: consists of independent villas with 2 and 3 bedrooms located on the same …
€239,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with bathroom
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Villas in Condado de Alhama, Murcia, Costa Cálida 11 independent villas, with private pool, …
€416,900
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 149 m²
Independent villas in Alhama Golf, Alhama, Murcia Located next to the Alhama county golf cou…
€367,500
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, nearby golf course
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Independent villas in Alhama Golf, Alhama, Murcia Located next to the Alhama county golf cou…
€294,600
