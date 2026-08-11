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Villas for sale in Mazarron, Spain

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34 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 95 m²
New detached villas with private pool in the country club MazarrónModern villas in a quiet r…
$349,600
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
Located in the charming town of Mazarron, this villa offers a unique opportunity to enjoy a …
$401,240
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 157 m²
Located in the charming town of Mazarron, this exclusive collection of 36 individual residen…
$336,893
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Modern Semi Detached Villas with Sea Views in Puerto de Mazarron Exclusive New Home…
$338,952
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
New two-family villas with private pool in the country club MazarronModern villas in a quiet…
$286,277
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 182 m²
Luxury new villas on the first line of the beach in Puerto de MazarronExclusive life by the …
$1,15M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 156 m²
New villas in Camposol Golf (Mazarron, Murcia) with private solarium and basementExclusive r…
$336,893
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
New Build Villas in Camposol Golf (Mazarron-Murcia) with Private Solarium and Basement Excl…
$336,020
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 207 m²
Located in the charming town of Mazarron, this exclusive collection of 36 individual residen…
$430,151
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Luxury New Build Villas on the Frontline Beach in Puerto de Mazarrón Exclusive Seafront Liv…
$922,671
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
Beautiful villa with large roof top terrace, private pool and garden located next to a golf …
$352,870
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 207 m²
New villas in Camposol Golf (Mazarron, Murcia) with private solarium and basementExclusive r…
$430,151
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 101 m²
Modern villas with sea views in Puerto de MazarronExclusive new homes near the beachDiscover…
$347,057
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 62 m²
New homes just 200 metres from the beach in Puerto de MazarronExclusive life on the Costa Ca…
$286,277
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Amazing villa with a large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located next to a golf …
$368,744
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Elegant detached villa with roof top terrace, large basement and community pool situated in …
$429,675
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Charming detached villa with a spacious roof top terrace, basement and community pool in an …
$336,520
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 1
Premium spacious villa with large roof top terrace and private pool in a golf course with 24…
$440,798
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Luxury New Build Villas on the Frontline Beach in Puerto de Mazarrón Exclusive Seaf…
$922,671
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 101 m²
Modern Semi Detached Villas with Sea Views in Puerto de Mazarron Exclusive New Homes Near t…
$338,952
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 136 m²
Development of 4 newly built semi-detached and terraced villas with private swimming pools a…
$367,027
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Development of 4 newly built semi-detached and terraced villas with private swimming pools a…
$306,991
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
New Build Villas in Camposol Golf (Mazarron-Murcia) with Private Solarium and Basement Excl…
$429,036
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
New Build Villas in Camposol Golf (Mazarron-Murcia) with Private Solarium and Basement &…
$335,277
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
New Build Villas in Camposol Golf (Mazarron-Murcia) with Private Solarium and Basement &…
$428,087
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 1
Spacious brilliant villa with a large roof top terrace, large garden and private pool locate…
$484,927
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
New Build Semi Detached Villas in Puerto de Mazarrón Close to the Beach Contemporary Medite…
$332,956
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 1
Attractive villa with with large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located on a golf…
$386,029
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Luxury villa with a large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located next to a golf c…
$322,651
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Development of 4 newly built semi-detached and terraced villas with private swimming pools a…
$306,991
Leave a request
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