Seaview Villas for Sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

Murcia
62
Los Alcazares
58
San Pedro del Pinatar
54
San Javier
34
Torre Pacheco
28
Cartagena
24
Bajo Guadalentin
16
Noroeste
10
35 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Panoramic Sea Views in Cartagena, Cape Palos Cartagena is a municipalit…
€2,40M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Villa with private pool in Los Alcázares, Murcia Last home available in this luxurious resid…
€325,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Villas for sale in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia Homes with 3 bedrooms distributed over 2 fl…
€455,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Villas for sale in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia 9 houses with parking space within the plot…
€355,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Duplex 100 m from the sea in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia Second phase of the residential c…
€405,000
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with bathroom, with private pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with bathroom, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€325,000
Villa 2 room villa with garage, with by the sea, with private pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with garage, with by the sea, with private pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Single-family villas in Roldán, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex of single-family homes…
€261,500
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, with private pool in Torre Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, with private pool
Torre Pacheco, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 75 m²
Single-family villas in Roldán, Murcia, Costa Cálida A luxury complex of single-family homes…
€336,500
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
€399,950
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida Homes with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms,…
€469,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
Villas for sale in Águilas, Murcia, Costa Cálida Located in a privileged setting on the Cost…
€327,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in Aguilas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
Aguilas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 203 m²
€305,000
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with bathroom, with private pool in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garden, with bathroom, with private pool
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
€297,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
€139,950
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Detached Villa in Los Alcazares - Mar Menor. Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the…
€225,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
3 beds semidetached villas in Santiago de la Ribera. Brand new luxury villas a few minutes …
€315,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with by the sea
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Detached Villa in Mar de Cristal - Mar Menor. Brand New High Quality Modern Style Villas Wit…
€345,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with utility room in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with utility room
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 161 m²
Detached Villa in Los Alcazares - Mar Menor. Luxury villas in Los Alcazares. They consist of…
€610,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 465 m²
Detached Villa in La Manga del Mar Menor. Luxury villa in La Manga de Mar Menor with private…
€750,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
€325,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Villas in Lo Pagan. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terra…
€271,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
€343,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
€343,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
€325,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
€189,900
Villa Villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa Villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
€109,900
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
€215,900
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Spectacular villa 1 floor a few meters from the beach in Los Alcazares. Located next to the…
€148,900
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, near the sea in Mar de Cristal. Located next to ser…
€290,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Villa with straight lines where we wanted to mix the White bone in the facade with the effe…
€369,000

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
