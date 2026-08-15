Seaview Villas for Sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

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Beach Villas in Region of Murcia, Spain

;
Murcia
132
Fuente Alamo de Murcia
59
Los Alcazares
174
Torre-Pacheco
122
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17 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant villa offering landscaped garden, smart home features and private pool, located step…
$426,043
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Inviting modern villa with private pool, stunning sea views and rooftop terrace in a privile…
$568,644
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Attractive villa with large roof top terrace, private pool and stunning sea view  located cl…
$480,762
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It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
We are pleased to present you a new house for sale, this time it is a villa for sale in San …
$767,461
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 209 m²
Amazing modern villa with private pool, beautiful sea view and spacious rooftop terrace in a…
$638,417
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Fantastic modern villa with private pool, rooftop terrace, beautiful sea views and bright op…
$497,119
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TekceTekce
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
5 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsBuilt area: 585 m2Plot size: 1000 m22 terraces: 101 m2.Private pool: …
$5,75M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
Luxury corner villa with private pool and large terrace located 100 meters from the beach of…
$499,175
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Villa 4 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 346 m²
Luxury turnkey villa with private pool and sea views with ground level in a premium area of …
$697,727
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium villa with private pool, garden and large terrace nestled100 meters from the beach o…
$440,310
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 409 m²
Exclusive villa with large roof top terrace, panoramic sea and golf views, basement and expa…
$830,374
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern villa with private pool, large terrace, garden parking and amazing views to the lagoo…
$673,159
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Brilliant villa with private pool, large terrace, garden, basement and amazing views to the …
$648,191
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Charming modern villa with private pool, rooftop terrace and amazing sea view in a premium a…
$526,781
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cartagena, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsBuilt area: 255 m2Plot size: 500 m22 terraces: 38 m2.Private pool: 36…
$2,79M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 351 m²
3 Bedroom Frontline Beach Villas with Stunning Sea Views in Los Alcazares These luxury villa…
$1,62M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 322 m²
Beautiful luxury villa with private pool and sea view with souterrain on a premium area of C…
$598,751
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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