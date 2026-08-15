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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

;
Murcia
132
Fuente Alamo de Murcia
59
Los Alcazares
174
Torre-Pacheco
122
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13 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic huge villa with large terrace, large garden and private pool located close to the …
$518,965
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 1
2, 3 Bedroom Modern Detached Villas with Pool in Condado de Alhama Murcia The detached villa…
$338,666
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Amazing villa featuring a private pool, sunny rooftop terrace and open-plan living in a sere…
$372,309
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 282 m²
2, 3, 4 Bedroom Exclusief Design Villas with Stunning Nature Views in Murcia These exception…
$588,268
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Amazing villa with panoramic views, private plunge pool and lushed courtyard located in an e…
$380,266
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Fuente Alamo de Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 1
2, 3 Bedroom Modern Detached Villas with Pool in Condado de Alhama Murcia The detached villa…
$404,593
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
Number of floors 1
Fantastic modern villa with private pool, rooftop terrace, beautiful sea views and bright op…
$498,869
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mazarron, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mazarron, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Amazing villa with a large roof top terrace, garden and private pool located next to a golf …
$368,744
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Brilliant villa with swimming pool, expansive rooftop terrace and private parking area locat…
$359,708
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Torre-Pacheco, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 121 m²
Fantastic villa with pool, located inside a prestigious resort with a beach lagoon, padel co…
$342,525
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Caravaca de la Cruz, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Caravaca de la Cruz, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Signature villa with rustic traditional architecture design, private pool and expasive yard …
$331,069
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 447 m²
Number of floors 1
Superior contemporary villa with extended garden spaces, private pool, large basement and pa…
$883,730
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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Javier, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Javier, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Fantastic villa with private swimming pool, rooftop terrace and open-plan living, set in a p…
$457,081
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
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