Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Region of Murcia
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Region of Murcia, Spain

Murcia
62
Los Alcazares
58
San Pedro del Pinatar
54
San Javier
34
Torre Pacheco
28
Cartagena
24
Bajo Guadalentin
16
Noroeste
10
Show more
Villa To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking in Lorca, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Lorca, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Luxurious Semi-Detached Villas with Mountain Views in the Best Location of Murcia These grea…
€336,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Cartagena, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Cartagena, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached Villas with Panoramic Sea Views in Cartagena, Cape Palos Cartagena is a municipalit…
€2,40M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Murcia, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 301 m²
Contemporary Design Villas with Amazing Nature Views in Murcia Villas in Murcia for sale are…
€476,000
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Murcia, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
Contemporary Design Villas with Amazing Nature Views in Murcia Villas in Murcia for sale are…
€401,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Murcia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Murcia, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Contemporary Design Villas with Amazing Nature Views in Murcia Villas in Murcia for sale are…
€343,000

Properties features in Region of Murcia, Spain

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir