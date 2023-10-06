Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Malaga, Spain

UAE
418 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
5 room house with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
Marbella, Spain
5
€1,70M
Recommend
1 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
2
1
54 m²
4
South Facing First-Class Apartments with Spacious Terrace in Estepona Malaga First-class apa…
€255,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
3
2
64 m²
3
2 and 3 Bedroom Contemporary Apartments with Private Gardens in Estepona This project is sit…
€253,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
5
5
389 m²
3
Elegant Houses with Private Lifts in Marbella's Exclusive Gated Community The houses are in …
€5,68M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
6
4
758 m²
2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,60M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
5
4
656 m²
2
Houses with Passivhaus Certificate and Luxury Features in Marbella The houses are situated i…
€3,90M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Fuengirola, Spain
4
2
81 m²
3
Elegant Apartments in Complex with Great On-Site Facilities in Fuengirola The apartments are…
€299,000
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
3
151 m²
€850,000
Recommend
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
4
155 m²
€1,90M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Marbella, Spain
4
2
144 m²
2 and 3 Bedroomed Contemporary Apartments in Marbella This residential development is locate…
€479,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Estepona, Spain
3
2
104 m²
3
Stylish Properties in a Complex Close to Sea in the Heart of Estepona Town The properties ar…
€480,000
Recommend
6 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
6
1 466 m²
Villa for sale in Los Flamingos, Benahavis, with 6 bedroom, 7 bathroom and characteristics p…
€9,95M
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
3
334 m²
2
Flats with 3 Bedrooms Featuring Panoramic Golf Views and Luxury Design in Marbella The bouti…
€1,65M
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
3
242 m²
2
Flats with 3 Bedrooms Featuring Panoramic Golf Views and Luxury Design in Marbella The bouti…
€1,30M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with terrace, with swimming pool
Estepona, Spain
5
5
405 m²
Welcome to Villa Paraiso 8, a beautiful Mediterranean home with modern interior design and e…
€4,20M
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
3
2
84 m²
3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€255,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
3
2
90 m²
3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€310,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
4
2
98 m²
3
Stylish Golf Apartments in the Popular Area of Estepona The apartments are situated in a res…
€350,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
4
2
102 m²
3
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Apartments in a Famous Golf Resort of Mijas The new apartments…
€475,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Mijas, Spain
3
2
82 m²
3
Contemporary Energy-Efficient Apartments in a Famous Golf Resort of Mijas The new apartments…
€420,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with mountain view, with parking
Marbella, Spain
5
5
752 m²
3
Luxury Beachside Villas for Sale in Marbella Spain Introducing a unique residential complex …
€3,15M
Recommend
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
5
2
118 m²
4
Centrally Located Modern Apartments with Sea Views in Estepona This project is located in th…
€440,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
4
3
107 m²
4
Centrally Located Modern Apartments with Sea Views in Estepona This project is located in th…
€570,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
3
2
57 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€250,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
3
2
57 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€255,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
3
2
76 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€295,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
4
2
86 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€345,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
4
2
86 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€356,000
Recommend
Penthouse 4 rooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
4
2
86 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€479,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with mountain view
Estepona, Spain
5
2
118 m²
New Flats with Expansive Terraces and Type A Energy Rating Discover eco-friendly flats in Es…
€480,000
Recommend
