Lakefront Residential properties for sale in Malaga, Spain

5 properties total found
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool in Benahavis, Spain
5 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with swimming pool
Benahavis, Spain
Rooms 5
Area 797 m²
Villa for sale in La Alqueria, Benahavis, with 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, 5 bathrooms, 1 toile…
€3,30M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, in good condition, with mountain view in Istan, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, in good condition, with mountain view
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 513 m²
Are you looking for a modern villa with stunning views of Lake Istán and just 12 minutes fro…
€3,50M
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Istan, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Istan, Spain
Rooms 4
Area 560 m²
Villa for sale and rent in Istanbul, with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms and properties pool ( priv…
€1,50M
3 room townhouse with parking, with terrace, with garage in Istan, Spain
3 room townhouse with parking, with terrace, with garage
Istan, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Excellent townhouse for sale in Zahara de Istan, Marbella, only 5 minutes from all amenities…
€890,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benahavis, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Welcome to this magnificent frontline golf villa for sale in Nueva Atalaya, Benahavis! With …
€1,75M

