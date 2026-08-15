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Mountain View Villas for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

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Benidorm
52
Altea
110
La Nucia
71
Villajoyosa
13
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49 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 2
Fantastic big villa with rooftop terrace, community pool, paddle tennis court and amazing vi…
$676,158
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
5 Bedroom Sea View Luxury Villa in Finestrat Located in the Benidorm–Finestrat area, this vi…
$960,778
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Stunning 4 bedroom villa, brand new, located in an exclusive luxury residential urbanization…
$1,28M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 2
Incredible modern villa with large infinity pool, garden, basement and breathtaking panorami…
$781,245
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Air conditioning, Tuin, Terras, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$1,28M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Discover this exclusive villa development in Finestrat! A unique project that combines elega…
$738,266
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 259 m²
A new housing development in Polop (Costa Blanca), With the delivery of the first houses thi…
$585,953
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Villa key ready: Modern Luxury with Basement and Solarium - Modern villa of 202 m² on plot o…
$805,698
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Superior villa with private pool, beautiful garden and stunning views of the sea and Benidor…
$1,22M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Exclusive off-plan villa in Finestrat, in the prestigious Sierra Cortina, a privileged locat…
$1,39M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Stylish Villas Near Golf Courses in Polop Alicante Polop is a town in Alicante Province that…
$542,953
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 405 m²
Number of floors 3
Stunning villa with private pool. large garden, big terraces nestled in premium area with am…
$3,11M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 398 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious luxury villa in a premium location boasting a pool and a big rooftop terrace with b…
$809,022
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 330 m²
Air conditioning, Tuin, Terras, garage, privé zwembad, uitzicht op de bergen
$1,44M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 2
Exquisite villa located in a privileged area close to Benidorm with private pool, garage and…
$1,11M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Stylish Villas with Scenic Views of the Sea and Mountains in Finestrat Discover these exquis…
$723,998
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 2
Exklusive superior villa with modern design, infinity pool and an amazing panoramic  sea vie…
$2,13M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Incredible opportunity! This new project in Finestrat offers luxury villas with delivery in …
$824,300
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
3 and 4 Bedroom Modern Villas in Peaceful Hill Setting in Polop Costa Blanca Located in one …
$724,027
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive high end superior villa with large terraces and impressive sea views located on a …
$2,45M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
We are pleased to present this exclusive property that offers an incomparable residential ex…
$666,374
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 1
Keyready furnished large villa with an amazing panoramic sea view and pool in a privileged a…
$1,31M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 488 m²
Impressive new-built villa with a private pool, large rooftop terrace and panoramic sea view…
$1,55M
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
VYM Canarias is pleased to offer for sale this exclusive and innovative new construction pro…
$996,713
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 252 m²
Las Villas is an exclusive set of detached villas in Finestrat, just minutes from the best b…
$843,948
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 2
Exceptional villa with panoramic sea and mountain views, a private pool and a spacious yard,…
$572,299
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Modern one level villa with pool, roof top terrace and stunning sea view located in front of…
$624,145
VAT
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 244 m²
New Development in Sierra Cortina! Plot of 547 m² Modern home with 244 m² built Features in…
$1,02M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Villa of 107 m2 with 362 m2 plot and private swimming pool. Wide and bright house with 3 bed…
$871,967
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Villas Monte Ponoig: 18 Luxury Homes on Two Floors with Energy Certification Class A - Luxur…
$695,249
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Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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