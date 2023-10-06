Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. la Marina Baixa
  5. Villas

Pool Villas for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

l Alfas del Pi
168
Benidorm
59
Altea
54
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
33
la Nucia
13
Villa To archive
Clear all
15 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, designer Villa in a privileged area of ​​the Costa Blanca, the city of…
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
DescriptionLuxury Villa in Benidorm with amazing sea view – 1,65 million euros.Location: Ben…
€1,65M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
DescriptionA rare opportunity to buy a villa from the bank, completely ready for living, fur…
€549,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 970 m²
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
€2,90M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 739 m²
DescriptionLuxury Villa with stunning sea views, located on one of the best streets in the b…
€4,50M
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 767 m²
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
€5,90M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
DescriptionBeautiful Villa in the best residential complex on the Costa Blanca, 820.000 €!Be…
€820,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 449 m²
DescriptionModern Villa with sea views, built by a renowned architect in one of the best com…
€1,95M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 700 m²
DescriptionEXCLUSIVE LUXURY VILLA IN BENIDORM NEAR THE BEACHPrice: 3.250.000 €Villa with 6 b…
€3,25M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
DescriptionGorgeous NEW house overlooking the yacht Port of Campomanes in the city of Altea,…
€2,50M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 560 m²
DescriptionThis beautiful, cozy Villa is located in a privileged place – elite and secured u…
€1,38M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 650 m²
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
€4,50M
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 503 m²
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
€4,50M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 630 m²
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
€4,00M
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 767 m²
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
€5,90M

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir