  Realting.com
  Spain
  la Marina Baixa
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas for sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Benidorm
37
Altea
138
La Nucia
95
Villajoyosa
9
241 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Fantastic independent villa for sale in El Albir.  A house in which you want to stay to live…
$1,72M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Modern houses to choose in a  new quiet area of Finestrat. Open views to the sea and mountai…
$465,240
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Lovely house divided on three floors in a nice and quiet area of La Nucia. The main floor ha…
$523,422
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 231 m²
The detached villas are located in a privileged natural environment a few meters from the La…
$837,991
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Various models of different typologies, signature…
$866,910
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
It is conceived as a completely walkable space, with interior and exterior routes that allow…
$872,907
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$485,491
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 553 m²
Luxury villa in Sea Hills, Finestrat, Costa Blanca The property has 4 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms,…
$2,62M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
House with sea and mountain views in a privilage area of Finestrat. Plot  of 700m22with a sw…
$612,729
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Spectacular Residence in Altea Hills with Sea and Mountain Views. This exclusive property ha…
$1,11M
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 161 m²
Exclusive Villas in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A residential complex consisting of 12 houses…
$648,820
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 517 m²
Luxury villa in the Sierra de Altea, North Costa Blanca In the Sierra de Altea, with impress…
$2,28M
Villa 10 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 10 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 8
Area 600 m²
Unique villa for sale in Alfaz del Pi. The property is located in a green area, and will the…
$1,86M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 655 m²
Villa in Finestrat are located in the luxurious urbanization Sierra Cortina Resort. Wher…
$3,08M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa Blanca PLOT: 800m2 HOUSE: 200 m2 built…
$850,553
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 346 m²
A property for sale in the Bello Horizonte urbanization of La Nucia – a three-story villa (3…
$1,01M
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Villas for sale in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca This Ibiza-style property with 3 bedrooms and …
$732,784
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 335 m²
3 bedroom luxury detached villas near Benidorm. Luxury 3 bedroom villas on one or two floors…
$1,15M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 315 m²
New construction in completely green areas, creating a spatial harmony that merges with the …
$1,22M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
$860,367
Villa 5 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
The villa is located in the “Entre Naranjos y Flores” area of Alfaz del Pi. It is a three-s…
$1,74M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Rustic house located in a quiet area, surrounded by nature, good access to the road, which g…
$412,101
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 462 m²
A new project of 10 villas of modern design, in a natural setting with sea and mountain view…
$692,506
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 283 m²
He is building 12 luxury villas with own pool and private parking on the plots. The size of …
$1,26M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
$1,05M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Large modern-style 2 & 3 bedrooms detached villas near Benidorm. Luxury villas between the s…
$447,771
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 216 m²
5 bedrooms, 4 bathroomsArea: 216 m2.Plot size: 502 m2.Private pool: 36 m2.New Build.There is…
$710,156
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 397 m²
We offer a new High Tech villa in the elite  Sierra Cortina protected area with large window…
$1,19M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villa for sale in Polop de la Marina, Alicante, Costa Blanca PLOT: 600m2 HOUSE: 150m2 built …
$708,795
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 202 m²
The detached villas are located in a privileged natural environment a few meters from the La…
$579,610
