  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. la Marina Baixa
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

l Alfas del Pi
168
Benidorm
59
Altea
54
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
33
la Nucia
13
80 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
15 Spacious, elegant design independent 2-storey villas in a privileged setting between the …
€795,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
New build villa in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Modern villa with beautiful wide views. This mode…
€639,000
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 700 m²
Floor 4/3
Detached Villa with Unique Sea Views and a Swimming Pool in Benidorm The villa is situated i…
€1,95M
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 900 m²
Floor 3/3
Luxury Ready-to-Move Villa with Sea Views in Benidorm Alicante The villa is located in the m…
€2,65M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 562 m²
Luxury villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Living room + Kitchen- 85 m2Bedrooms…
€2,10M
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 998 m²
Spectacular villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Living room + Kitchen-95 m2Bedr…
€3,95M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 438 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 434 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
€1,50M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, designer Villa in a privileged area of ​​the Costa Blanca, the city of…
€1,40M
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, nearby golf course in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, nearby golf course
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 336 m²
Beautiful villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A complex made up of 11 unique and diff…
€895,000
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, nearby golf course in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, nearby golf course
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 399 m²
Beautiful villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A complex made up of 11 unique and diff…
€950,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 325 m²
DescriptionLuxury Villa in Benidorm with amazing sea view – 1,65 million euros.Location: Ben…
€1,65M
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
€475,000
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with bathroom, with private pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with bathroom, with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
€685,000
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 184 m²
DescriptionA rare opportunity to buy a villa from the bank, completely ready for living, fur…
€549,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Villa for sale in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca Corner plot, has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a …
€555,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 970 m²
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
€2,90M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 739 m²
DescriptionLuxury Villa with stunning sea views, located on one of the best streets in the b…
€4,50M
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 11
Area 1 767 m²
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
€5,90M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
€1,08M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 163 m²
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
€1,18M
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
€789,000
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in la Nucia, Spain
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
la Nucia, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
€295,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool in la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 356 m²
€1,10M
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
DescriptionBeautiful Villa in the best residential complex on the Costa Blanca, 820.000 €!Be…
€820,000
Villa 5 room villa with by the sea, with Lift, nearby golf course in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with by the sea, with Lift, nearby golf course
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
4 bedroom villas in Finestrat, Benidorm, Costa Blanca with private pool and sea and mountain…
€1,25M
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with Lift, nearby golf course in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with Lift, nearby golf course
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom house with private pool and…
€695,000
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 449 m²
DescriptionModern Villa with sea views, built by a renowned architect in one of the best com…
€1,95M
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Benidorm, Spain
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 700 m²
DescriptionEXCLUSIVE LUXURY VILLA IN BENIDORM NEAR THE BEACHPrice: 3.250.000 €Villa with 6 b…
€3,25M
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 478 m²
DescriptionUnique Luxury Villa, in a closed guarded residential complex Altea Hills, one of …
€1,45M

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
