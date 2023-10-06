UAE
Residential
la Marina Baixa
Villas
Seaview Villas for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain
l Alfas del Pi
168
Benidorm
59
Altea
54
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa
33
la Nucia
13
Villa
Clear all
80 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
150 m²
15 Spacious, elegant design independent 2-storey villas in a privileged setting between the …
€795,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with bathroom
Finestrat, Spain
4
3
304 m²
New build villa in Finestrat, Costa Blanca Modern villa with beautiful wide views. This mode…
€639,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
5
5
700 m²
4/3
Detached Villa with Unique Sea Views and a Swimming Pool in Benidorm The villa is situated i…
€1,95M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
5
5
900 m²
3/3
Luxury Ready-to-Move Villa with Sea Views in Benidorm Alicante The villa is located in the m…
€2,65M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
4
4
562 m²
Luxury villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Living room + Kitchen- 85 m2Bedrooms…
€2,10M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Lift
Finestrat, Spain
5
6
998 m²
Spectacular villa in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca Living room + Kitchen-95 m2Bedr…
€3,95M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
4
438 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
4
4
434 m²
Luxury villa in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca A unique home located in a quiet environment, les…
€1,50M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
4
4
325 m²
DescriptionLuxurious, designer Villa in a privileged area of the Costa Blanca, the city of…
€1,40M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, nearby golf course
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
336 m²
Beautiful villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A complex made up of 11 unique and diff…
€895,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with garage, with by the sea, nearby golf course
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
399 m²
Beautiful villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca A complex made up of 11 unique and diff…
€950,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
4
4
325 m²
DescriptionLuxury Villa in Benidorm with amazing sea view – 1,65 million euros.Location: Ben…
€1,65M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
Altea, Spain
3
2
210 m²
Beautiful villa in Urbanization Paradiso, Altea la Vella, Costa Blanca The house is located …
€475,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with bathroom, with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
3
150 m²
Villas for sale in Villajoyosa, Costa Blanca 3 independent houses with 2 parking spaces with…
€685,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
3
2
184 m²
DescriptionA rare opportunity to buy a villa from the bank, completely ready for living, fur…
€549,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
l Alfas del Pi, Spain
3
2
138 m²
Villa for sale in Alfaz del Pi, Costa Blanca Corner plot, has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, a …
€555,000
Recommend
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
7
5
970 m²
DescriptionModern, luxury Villa with a unique panoramic sea view in the most exclusive resid…
€2,90M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
6
6
739 m²
DescriptionLuxury Villa with stunning sea views, located on one of the best streets in the b…
€4,50M
Recommend
Villa 9 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
10
11
1 767 m²
DescriptionUnrivaled in luxury, Complex of two Villas, in the prestigious residential area A…
€5,90M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
163 m²
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
€1,08M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
163 m²
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
€1,18M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
Finestrat, Spain
3
3
209 m²
Villas in Sierra Cortina, Finestrat, Costa Blanca 30 independent homes of avant-garde design…
€789,000
Recommend
Villa 2 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
la Nucia, Spain
2
2
89 m²
€295,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with bathroom, with private pool
la Vila Joiosa Villajoyosa, Spain
3
5
356 m²
€1,10M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
4
3
210 m²
DescriptionBeautiful Villa in the best residential complex on the Costa Blanca, 820.000 €!Be…
€820,000
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with by the sea, with Lift, nearby golf course
Finestrat, Spain
5
4
370 m²
4 bedroom villas in Finestrat, Benidorm, Costa Blanca with private pool and sea and mountain…
€1,25M
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with by the sea, with Lift, nearby golf course
Finestrat, Spain
3
4
206 m²
Villas for sale in Finestrat, Costa Blanca 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom house with private pool and…
€695,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
4
4
449 m²
DescriptionModern Villa with sea views, built by a renowned architect in one of the best com…
€1,95M
Recommend
Villa 6 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Benidorm, Spain
6
7
700 m²
DescriptionEXCLUSIVE LUXURY VILLA IN BENIDORM NEAR THE BEACHPrice: 3.250.000 €Villa with 6 b…
€3,25M
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Altea, Spain
5
5
478 m²
DescriptionUnique Luxury Villa, in a closed guarded residential complex Altea Hills, one of …
€1,45M
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
