Seaview Villas for Sale in la Marina Baixa, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. la Marina Baixa
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Beach Villas in la Marina Baixa, Spain

;
Benidorm
52
Altea
110
La Nucia
71
Villajoyosa
13
Villa Delete
Clear all
53 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 2
Fantastic big villa with rooftop terrace, community pool, paddle tennis court and amazing vi…
$676,158
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 470 m²
Keyready modern superior villa with infinity pool and panoramic sea views in a very privileg…
$2,60M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 224 m²
5 Bedroom Sea View Luxury Villa in Finestrat Located in the Benidorm–Finestrat area, this vi…
$960,778
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
5 bedrooms, 5 bathroomsBuilt area: 655 m2Plot size: 855 m2Solarium: 165 m2, 2 terraces: 342 …
$3,08M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 553 m²
Floor 3/3
Elegant Sea View Villas in a Tranquil Setting in Finestrat Alicante This development compris…
$2,93M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Superior villa with private pool, garden, large terraces and amazing panoramic sea views in …
$1,91M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 338 m²
Key ready large villa with pool, roof top terrace and stunning sea view located in front of …
$805,400
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Superior villa with private pool, beautiful garden and stunning views of the sea and Benidor…
$1,22M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Stylish Villas Near Golf Courses in Polop Alicante Polop is a town in Alicante Province that…
$542,953
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 236 m²
Superior villa with private pool, garden, large terraces and amazing panoramic sea views in …
$1,89M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 405 m²
Number of floors 3
Stunning villa with private pool. large garden, big terraces nestled in premium area with am…
$3,11M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 398 m²
Number of floors 2
Spacious luxury villa in a premium location boasting a pool and a big rooftop terrace with b…
$809,022
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 157 m²
3, 4 Bedroom Contemporary Homes with Great Sea Views in Finestrat Alicante Nestled in a tran…
$653,646
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
lAlfas del Pi, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 284 m²
Elegant key-ready villa with sea-view bedrooms, private pool and beautiful garden located in…
$1,01M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 512 m²
Spectacular villa with stunning sea views, private pool and sun-filled terraced positioned i…
$2,53M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 2
Exquisite villa located in a privileged area close to Benidorm with private pool, garage and…
$1,11M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1
Stylish Villas with Scenic Views of the Sea and Mountains in Finestrat Discover these exquis…
$723,998
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 458 m²
Number of floors 2
Exklusive superior villa with modern design, infinity pool and an amazing panoramic  sea vie…
$2,13M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 530 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive high end superior villa with large terraces and impressive sea views located on a …
$2,45M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Premium key ready villa with private pool,  large garden, big terraces and amazing sea views…
$1,04M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Luxurious Villa with private swimming pool, large garden and beautiful sea view in a premium…
$554,202
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 5 bedrooms in Altea, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Altea, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 417 m²
Number of floors 1
Keyready furnished large villa with an amazing panoramic sea view and pool in a privileged a…
$1,31M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 488 m²
Impressive new-built villa with a private pool, large rooftop terrace and panoramic sea view…
$1,55M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 2 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 229 m²
Number of floors 2
Exceptional villa with panoramic sea and mountain views, a private pool and a spacious yard,…
$572,299
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Modern one level villa with pool, roof top terrace and stunning sea view located in front of…
$624,145
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 4 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 379 m²
Amazing villa with roof terrace, community pool, paddle tennis court and amazing views of th…
$526,617
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Polop, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Polop, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 189 m²
Luxury modern villa with spacious rooms, private pool, wonderful terrace and stunning panora…
$636,570
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in La Nucia, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
La Nucia, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Number of floors 4
Scenic Ocean-View Detached Villas in La Nucia, Alicante Gracefully positioned in La Nucia, a…
$698,860
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 344 m²
New Villas a Few Steps Away from the Beach in Finestrat, Alicante The well-located villas a…
$1,60M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Finestrat, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Finestrat, Spain
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 264 m²
Huge luxury villa with private pool, large garden, souterrain level and wonderful terraces c…
$775,412
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch

Properties features in la Marina Baixa, Spain

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go